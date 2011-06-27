Used 1998 Chevrolet Tracker SUV Consumer Reviews
98 Chevy Tracker auto 4x4
This is the best little car for running errands , fishing, hunting. All around vehicle for just driving. 33 mpg and 4x4 is almost unheard of. Easy to service and granddaughter loves it.
Chevy Tracker is my favorite vehicle.
I bought my Tracker in 1998 and it has been fun, reliable and a work horse. It has traveled across the country...twice. Seen both east coast and west coast. Gone up mountains and through deserts. It has 146,000 miles and still running strong today. Only problem is its rusting and the parts are becoming hard to fine. It still a great car and I would love to buy another one new.
Great little car
This has been a no problem car since new. 4 wheel drive works great. Use it for driving to work and back, has never let me down yet!
Great little 4X4
This is our second tracker. Having a great time zooming around town in this one.
Underappeciated...
by consumers and press. I bought mine new and had the car shipped to the UK in '98. While stationed over there, I truly enjoyed the Tracker qualities. With gas prices at $5 per gallon I never worried about gas bills. Also, it was so easy to park at the local shopping malls or drive in the city. I had the car shipped to several places and is still performing flawlessly. Main concern is with GM dealership service/customer experience. I just bought a new Accord instead of a GM product because such poor experience. Regardless of GM I would recommed this car just because of the excellent built and troble free experience.
