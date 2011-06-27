Used 1998 Chevrolet Tracker SUV Consumer Reviews

98 Chevy Tracker auto 4x4 GUS ALLEN , 11/11/2005 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is the best little car for running errands , fishing, hunting. All around vehicle for just driving. 33 mpg and 4x4 is almost unheard of. Easy to service and granddaughter loves it. Report Abuse

Chevy Tracker is my favorite vehicle. Karl , 04/24/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my Tracker in 1998 and it has been fun, reliable and a work horse. It has traveled across the country...twice. Seen both east coast and west coast. Gone up mountains and through deserts. It has 146,000 miles and still running strong today. Only problem is its rusting and the parts are becoming hard to fine. It still a great car and I would love to buy another one new.

Great little car Ranradio , 08/26/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This has been a no problem car since new. 4 wheel drive works great. Use it for driving to work and back, has never let me down yet!

Great little 4X4 sunfun , 05/31/2003 4 of 5 people found this review helpful This is our second tracker. Having a great time zooming around town in this one.