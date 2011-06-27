Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tahoe SUV
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,410*
Total Cash Price
$38,594
LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,363*
Total Cash Price
$37,837
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,737*
Total Cash Price
$51,837
LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,832*
Total Cash Price
$53,350
LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,261*
Total Cash Price
$52,215
LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,458*
Total Cash Price
$39,350
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tahoe SUV LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$796
|$819
|$845
|$869
|$896
|$4,224
|Maintenance
|$798
|$1,343
|$1,223
|$2,112
|$1,876
|$7,352
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$928
|$3,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,059
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,247
|Financing
|$2,076
|$1,669
|$1,236
|$773
|$279
|$6,033
|Depreciation
|$7,534
|$3,857
|$3,395
|$3,008
|$2,701
|$20,494
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,567
|$10,175
|$9,339
|$9,575
|$8,755
|$53,410
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tahoe SUV LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$803
|$828
|$852
|$878
|$4,141
|Maintenance
|$782
|$1,317
|$1,199
|$2,071
|$1,839
|$7,208
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,019
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,203
|Financing
|$2,035
|$1,636
|$1,212
|$758
|$274
|$5,915
|Depreciation
|$7,386
|$3,781
|$3,328
|$2,949
|$2,648
|$20,092
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,262
|$9,975
|$9,156
|$9,387
|$8,583
|$52,363
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tahoe SUV LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,100
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$1,203
|$5,673
|Maintenance
|$1,071
|$1,804
|$1,643
|$2,837
|$2,519
|$9,875
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$917
|$1,070
|$1,247
|$4,695
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,766
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,018
|Financing
|$2,788
|$2,241
|$1,660
|$1,038
|$375
|$8,104
|Depreciation
|$10,119
|$5,180
|$4,559
|$4,040
|$3,628
|$27,526
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,909
|$13,666
|$12,544
|$12,860
|$11,759
|$71,737
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tahoe SUV LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,100
|$1,132
|$1,167
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$5,839
|Maintenance
|$1,103
|$1,857
|$1,691
|$2,920
|$2,593
|$10,163
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,101
|$1,283
|$4,832
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,847
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,106
|Financing
|$2,869
|$2,307
|$1,709
|$1,069
|$386
|$8,340
|Depreciation
|$10,414
|$5,331
|$4,692
|$4,158
|$3,734
|$28,330
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,519
|$14,065
|$12,910
|$13,236
|$12,102
|$73,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tahoe SUV LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,143
|$1,176
|$1,212
|$5,715
|Maintenance
|$1,079
|$1,817
|$1,655
|$2,858
|$2,538
|$9,947
|Repairs
|$682
|$791
|$923
|$1,078
|$1,256
|$4,729
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,786
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,040
|Financing
|$2,808
|$2,258
|$1,673
|$1,046
|$378
|$8,163
|Depreciation
|$10,193
|$5,218
|$4,593
|$4,070
|$3,654
|$27,727
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,062
|$13,765
|$12,635
|$12,954
|$11,845
|$72,261
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tahoe SUV LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$811
|$835
|$861
|$886
|$913
|$4,307
|Maintenance
|$813
|$1,370
|$1,247
|$2,154
|$1,913
|$7,496
|Repairs
|$514
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$946
|$3,564
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,100
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,291
|Financing
|$2,116
|$1,701
|$1,260
|$788
|$285
|$6,152
|Depreciation
|$7,681
|$3,932
|$3,461
|$3,067
|$2,754
|$20,896
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,872
|$10,374
|$9,522
|$9,762
|$8,926
|$54,458
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Tahoe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019