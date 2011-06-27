Used 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews
Could not be happier!
After getting rid of my Silverado and downsizing to a Malibu, I realized that I just was not a car driver. So after looking at all of the large SUV's I drove the Tahoe. I knew immediately it was what I always should have had (I wanted one when I bought the Silverado bought talked myself out of it because of incentives). Anyways, I could not be happier with this SUV. The comfort is amazing, have never found the 'right' driving position until know. I feel completely safe taking my family on a road trip. My MPG is actually better than it was on my truck, I am averaging 16 in mostly LA driving. Dealers are wonderful and actually act like they want your business.
First Tahoe - Honest thoughts...
I was a Ford guy growing up. I owned three total fullsize pickups and SUVs over the past 20 years. All three left me on the side of the road. Then I had three different small-midsize European cars (Volvo, Mercedes, Audi). I liked each of them but I was ready to get back into a taller vehicle and I needed something to tow my Jeep & trailer. I bought the Tahoe new in last August. I am completely satisfied with it. I get a combined hwy/city 19-20 MPG on average. Not too bad for such a large vehicle. I was able to get in on a deal with $6k cash back total incentives. My purchase price less TT&L was $32,500. Sure it's an LS but it still has terrific bells and whistles for a base model!
Best Tahoe ever!
After a short test drive we were sold! so we sold our 2005 Tahoe (older body style) for a new one, after owning our older one for 6 years with no problems, we (Wife and myself) decided it was time for a new one since our 2005 was so reliable. We noticed how much quieter and smoother the ride was one the 2011 and noticeable 45 hp increase for better towing. Although the 2011 offers only 3 MPG HWY better we still got our money's worth and filling the empty space in our garage with a small SUV compared to a full size Tahoe with all its features was well worth the sacrifice especially since we drive it locally anyway. In this price range, there is nothing compared to the Tahoe!
Fantastic SUV
This is my best SUV that I have ever owned. I have owned a Suburban and two Explorers. My wife said that it is the most comfortable seat and ride she has been in, much better than the Explorers. It just handles much better. And I enjoy sitting higher too. I do think the internal front door components rattle too much when the music is playing, which I will have fixed. The gas mileage is what it is-16-21 mpg. The extras are nice options.
Beautiful car with underlying defect
I purchased my car with 55,000 miles on it and a cracked dash. After being told by the dealer that "those trucks get cracks on their dashes all the time," I decided to do some research. $650 for a new dash in Texas. Local dealership was willing to replace at no cost, even though my truck was out of its warranty period. However, there are thousands of owners who have not been as lucky. There is an entire Facebook page and class action lawsuit in place due to GM'a unwillingness to acknowledge the defect in the 07-13 dashes. The cracks always present behind the instrument panel and in the upper left hand side of the airbag compartment. This will be my last Tahoe until GM does the right thing and recalls these dashes.
