Used 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews

Could not be happier! daddybear1 , 09/02/2011 12 of 13 people found this review helpful After getting rid of my Silverado and downsizing to a Malibu, I realized that I just was not a car driver. So after looking at all of the large SUV's I drove the Tahoe. I knew immediately it was what I always should have had (I wanted one when I bought the Silverado bought talked myself out of it because of incentives). Anyways, I could not be happier with this SUV. The comfort is amazing, have never found the 'right' driving position until know. I feel completely safe taking my family on a road trip. My MPG is actually better than it was on my truck, I am averaging 16 in mostly LA driving. Dealers are wonderful and actually act like they want your business.

First Tahoe - Honest thoughts... jeffmward , 03/28/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I was a Ford guy growing up. I owned three total fullsize pickups and SUVs over the past 20 years. All three left me on the side of the road. Then I had three different small-midsize European cars (Volvo, Mercedes, Audi). I liked each of them but I was ready to get back into a taller vehicle and I needed something to tow my Jeep & trailer. I bought the Tahoe new in last August. I am completely satisfied with it. I get a combined hwy/city 19-20 MPG on average. Not too bad for such a large vehicle. I was able to get in on a deal with $6k cash back total incentives. My purchase price less TT&L was $32,500. Sure it's an LS but it still has terrific bells and whistles for a base model!

Best Tahoe ever! frankm58 , 02/01/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful After a short test drive we were sold! so we sold our 2005 Tahoe (older body style) for a new one, after owning our older one for 6 years with no problems, we (Wife and myself) decided it was time for a new one since our 2005 was so reliable. We noticed how much quieter and smoother the ride was one the 2011 and noticeable 45 hp increase for better towing. Although the 2011 offers only 3 MPG HWY better we still got our money's worth and filling the empty space in our garage with a small SUV compared to a full size Tahoe with all its features was well worth the sacrifice especially since we drive it locally anyway. In this price range, there is nothing compared to the Tahoe!

Fantastic SUV llauck , 12/15/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my best SUV that I have ever owned. I have owned a Suburban and two Explorers. My wife said that it is the most comfortable seat and ride she has been in, much better than the Explorers. It just handles much better. And I enjoy sitting higher too. I do think the internal front door components rattle too much when the music is playing, which I will have fixed. The gas mileage is what it is-16-21 mpg. The extras are nice options.