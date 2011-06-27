Used 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews

In Praise of Old Friends wcrisler , 10/10/2010 20 of 21 people found this review helpful What a kick it is to read these reviews of this truck, which I've owned since 1999. Driven under every possible condition imaginable -- long distance, short hauls, towing trailers, through deserts, over mountains, in blizzards, on- and off- road, it's been through several girl friends, two wives and three kids and 258,130 miles. Sure, it's needed repairs, just like me, including all those listed by "Disgruntled Owner", but there it is, still ready to take me wherever I want to go, without a complaint, like it has for over a decade. It's like an old hat, so comfortable you forget you're wearing it. It's my home, my refuge, wherever I go. Every inch evokes memories. Some of me will die with it Report Abuse

GREAT SUV kasper_lee , 09/20/2012 We had this truck for 12 years. I loved it so much. I finally decided to start doing performance upgrades on when I got back from Iraq in January with dual exhaust (Flowmasters) and a K&N Cold Air Intake. Unbeleivable and noticeable changes were felt. Gas milage is what is expected but sure as hell doesn't seem as bad as what is on paper. The interior is a little boring but add-on possibilities are endless. The seats are large and comfortable. Very reliable. Was rear ended 3 times in 12 years, the most recent (2 weeks ago) totalled it, thanks to F250 flying into me going 50 mph while we were stopped for traffic with my newly adopted 7 month old daughter in the back. We were all ok though.

Great Vehicle SS-ZULU , 08/03/2010 I am a 56 youthful year old male, living in New Jersey and who regularly travels to North Carolina with the comfort and reliability of my 1997 Tahoe. Also, I own a 1986 & 1987 Mercedes Benz 560 SEL, but when I leave to go to work or travel, it's my 1997 Tahoe that receives the assignment. Did I mention that I stand @ 6 1/2 feet tall and enjoy full comfort of leg and height room. Power is good and fuel economy presents no discouragement for a daily driver. Clean and sleek body lines on my midnight blue Tahoe, demands road and curb appeal and evening relooks upon entering my home at days end. If you own one, my comments are understandable, if you do not, it's an experience at your lost. BYE BYE !

A real SUV silverado92 , 02/19/2009 Great truck! Simply put, if you can find one that's been looked after, don't hesitate. Sure they have some common issues, but what doesn't? Overall it feels safe to drive, comfortable as all heck and the power and capablitities to pull most anything. I am looking to buy another to keep as a spare before they are all gone!