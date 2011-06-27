Used 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews

Bought for a spare, can't stop driving and love fixing it up davolas46 , 01/17/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my 95 Chevy Tahoe being the umpteenth owner of it, I had been dumped at our shop's lot sitting for a few years with over 350000 miles on it. The Tahoe had seen alot of battle, rot spots places, front end worn out, rear end hummed. I bought it off my shop for $1500 to replace my Chevy S-10, the first few weeks of having it I fell in love with it even with 350000 on the odometer on it. I learned it was a throttle body injection system and being an auto technician for 7 years I knew it was a very easy model to service. I have put 20000 miles on it, I still own it and love taking care of it. Report Abuse

I dread the day it dies Steve G , 03/12/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought new in 1995, this vehicle has displayed unbelievable reliability. At 220,000 miles, it has seen many of my friends' cars, foreign and domestic, sputter to an early expensive grave. Running costs are astoundingly cheap, even considering the unimpressive gas mileage. I had the transmission rebuilt at about 150,000, but that's the only major repair. I drive it cross-country with complete confidence. It's easy to speed on the highway as the ride is so comfortable and the power readily available. While the dash is made of hard, cheap plastic, the gray cloth seats are indestructible, with no stains or rips. I hope it lasts many more years, as I don't see any affordable reliable replacement.

Bulletproof Peter , 08/11/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Just bought mine with 150K, amazing truck, great ride quality, even great seats. Tough as nails, inexpensive to repair, this might be the last of the great American SUVs. I've owned European luxury cars and have driven pretty much everything out there and this truck impresses me more than the Range Rover!

Excellent SUV Joey Dorsey , 09/21/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my Tahoe from a friend who had it since new, after numerous offers, he finally agreed to sell it to me. Probably the best $3000 I ever spent. The truck has 205,000 miles and still drives like a dream, and to call the 4 wheel drive powerful is an understatement. All and all this is my favorite of all the vehicles I've owned.