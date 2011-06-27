2019 Chevrolet Suburban Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Suburban SUV
Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,926*
Total Cash Price
$58,604
LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,547*
Total Cash Price
$78,713
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,633*
Total Cash Price
$57,455
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,133*
Total Cash Price
$81,012
Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$89,194*
Total Cash Price
$79,288
LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,218*
Total Cash Price
$59,753
Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,718*
Total Cash Price
$83,310
Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,633*
Total Cash Price
$57,455
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Suburban SUV Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$819
|$848
|$877
|$908
|$4,243
|Maintenance
|$487
|$740
|$755
|$2,081
|$1,307
|$5,368
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,634
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,821
|Financing
|$3,152
|$2,535
|$1,876
|$1,174
|$424
|$9,161
|Depreciation
|$18,166
|$3,501
|$3,310
|$3,883
|$3,679
|$32,539
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,769
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,258
|$9,730
|$9,136
|$10,634
|$9,168
|$65,926
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Suburban SUV LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$1,178
|$1,219
|$5,699
|Maintenance
|$653
|$993
|$1,014
|$2,795
|$1,755
|$7,210
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$477
|$699
|$1,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,537
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,789
|Financing
|$4,233
|$3,404
|$2,519
|$1,577
|$570
|$12,304
|Depreciation
|$24,400
|$4,702
|$4,446
|$5,216
|$4,942
|$43,704
|Fuel
|$2,725
|$2,806
|$2,891
|$2,977
|$3,066
|$14,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,612
|$13,068
|$12,271
|$14,282
|$12,314
|$88,547
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Suburban SUV LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$860
|$890
|$4,160
|Maintenance
|$477
|$725
|$740
|$2,040
|$1,281
|$5,263
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,582
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,766
|Financing
|$3,090
|$2,485
|$1,839
|$1,151
|$416
|$8,981
|Depreciation
|$17,810
|$3,432
|$3,245
|$3,807
|$3,607
|$31,901
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,724
|$9,539
|$8,957
|$10,425
|$8,988
|$64,633
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Suburban SUV LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,094
|$1,132
|$1,172
|$1,213
|$1,255
|$5,866
|Maintenance
|$673
|$1,022
|$1,043
|$2,876
|$1,806
|$7,421
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,641
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,900
|Financing
|$4,357
|$3,504
|$2,593
|$1,623
|$587
|$12,663
|Depreciation
|$25,112
|$4,839
|$4,575
|$5,368
|$5,086
|$44,980
|Fuel
|$2,804
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$14,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,681
|$13,450
|$12,629
|$14,699
|$12,673
|$91,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Suburban SUV Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,108
|$1,147
|$1,187
|$1,228
|$5,741
|Maintenance
|$658
|$1,000
|$1,021
|$2,815
|$1,768
|$7,263
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,563
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,817
|Financing
|$4,264
|$3,429
|$2,538
|$1,588
|$574
|$12,394
|Depreciation
|$24,578
|$4,736
|$4,478
|$5,254
|$4,978
|$44,023
|Fuel
|$2,745
|$2,826
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$14,570
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,879
|$13,164
|$12,361
|$14,386
|$12,403
|$89,194
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Suburban SUV LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$807
|$835
|$864
|$894
|$926
|$4,326
|Maintenance
|$496
|$754
|$770
|$2,122
|$1,332
|$5,474
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,685
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,877
|Financing
|$3,214
|$2,584
|$1,913
|$1,197
|$433
|$9,340
|Depreciation
|$18,522
|$3,569
|$3,375
|$3,959
|$3,751
|$33,177
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,793
|$9,921
|$9,315
|$10,842
|$9,348
|$67,218
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Suburban SUV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,125
|$1,164
|$1,205
|$1,247
|$1,291
|$6,032
|Maintenance
|$692
|$1,051
|$1,073
|$2,958
|$1,857
|$7,631
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$505
|$740
|$1,456
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,744
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,011
|Financing
|$4,481
|$3,603
|$2,667
|$1,669
|$603
|$13,022
|Depreciation
|$25,825
|$4,976
|$4,705
|$5,520
|$5,230
|$46,256
|Fuel
|$2,884
|$2,970
|$3,060
|$3,151
|$3,245
|$15,309
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,750
|$13,832
|$12,988
|$15,116
|$13,033
|$93,718
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Suburban SUV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$860
|$890
|$4,160
|Maintenance
|$477
|$725
|$740
|$2,040
|$1,281
|$5,263
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,582
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,766
|Financing
|$3,090
|$2,485
|$1,839
|$1,151
|$416
|$8,981
|Depreciation
|$17,810
|$3,432
|$3,245
|$3,807
|$3,607
|$31,901
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,724
|$9,539
|$8,957
|$10,425
|$8,988
|$64,633
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Suburban
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Chevrolet Suburban info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2019 Audi Q3
- Lexus RX 350L 2020