2019 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews

Greg , 04/13/2019 Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I have always been a Ford Truck guy , Pick Up truck and Excursion , and then I wonder into Ourisman Chevy in Baltimore and Took out a Suburban for a Nice Test Drive , I was impress with style and Interior of Model I took out , Told salesman that i needed a little more then a trip around the block , so We took a nice Ride . So I came back told them i see them in a week and went Home , Got on Chevy Site and Built my Suburban , I went for the Premier , and got Everything i wanted and back to Dealer No Hassle sat and built and order , I have had my Suburban since November I thought I put about 15000 miles a year on it , Here we are almost easter I just had my second oil change at dealer and over 14000 miles , so that 15000 is out the window , The Comfort of Suburban is great and ease of getting in and out for passengers in Front or 2nd row is easy I doubt i ever need the 3rd but i am sure it be fine , handling is awesome , Just did a trip to charleston sc it 562 miles from Balt to downtown , Mileage is great on road , I have bump avg of 22 letting cruise control do most of the work . just running 5 mph over speed limit , The GPS is great and and various safety control help keep you in your lane and aware , But great thing is taking a few breaks on the trip arrive in Charleston not feeling like i had did 562 miles . Not Stiff or Tired I enjoyed the ride , and with GPS I was warned of a Traffic Issue and It took me around it , So as I looked over at 95 south and North Sitting still , I just eased by on 301 because of Technology at it best .