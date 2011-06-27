2019 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews
I love my Suburban
I have always been a Ford Truck guy , Pick Up truck and Excursion , and then I wonder into Ourisman Chevy in Baltimore and Took out a Suburban for a Nice Test Drive , I was impress with style and Interior of Model I took out , Told salesman that i needed a little more then a trip around the block , so We took a nice Ride . So I came back told them i see them in a week and went Home , Got on Chevy Site and Built my Suburban , I went for the Premier , and got Everything i wanted and back to Dealer No Hassle sat and built and order , I have had my Suburban since November I thought I put about 15000 miles a year on it , Here we are almost easter I just had my second oil change at dealer and over 14000 miles , so that 15000 is out the window , The Comfort of Suburban is great and ease of getting in and out for passengers in Front or 2nd row is easy I doubt i ever need the 3rd but i am sure it be fine , handling is awesome , Just did a trip to charleston sc it 562 miles from Balt to downtown , Mileage is great on road , I have bump avg of 22 letting cruise control do most of the work . just running 5 mph over speed limit , The GPS is great and and various safety control help keep you in your lane and aware , But great thing is taking a few breaks on the trip arrive in Charleston not feeling like i had did 562 miles . Not Stiff or Tired I enjoyed the ride , and with GPS I was warned of a Traffic Issue and It took me around it , So as I looked over at 95 south and North Sitting still , I just eased by on 301 because of Technology at it best .
Denali XL without the price tag!
We recently purchased a 19' Suburban Premier Plus with the 6.2L V8. It's unbelievable! It's by far the most comfortable vehicle we've owned and is very nimble for it's size. If you are looking at a Denali XL or Escalade, look here first. It's the same vehicle with the same options for much less. Thank you Chevy for looking out for the middle class!
Excellent vehicle
It’s a very spacious car with comfortable seating. TVs are great entertainment for kids.
Awesome vehicle!!!!
Why didn’t I buy one sooner?! Love this massive vehicle, lots of power, leg room, no complaining kids, storage is insane and not to mention it is a beauty!
Safety, quality, sport & luxury without the emblem
This SUV lacks nothing! The emblem is something many buyers pay for, but this vehicle offers all of the power, sport and luxury options without the ostentatious emblem. We are still searching for a forgotten option or want but I think Chevy has it covered :)
