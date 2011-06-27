Used 2018 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews

I hate Chevy for making me want this Navy DAD , 08/02/2018 LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Rented a beach house for a family reunion. There will be some flying in, so I needed more room for passengers and bags than my Acura MDX has, in order to get everyone around. I rented the Suburban just because of its size. I can't tell you how surprised I was. I've been a Honda/Acura man for over a decade and was firmly under the opinion that U.S. cars just couldn't compete. My middle boy used to have a Chevy Silverado so I should have known better. The interior detailing and options were every bit as good as my Acura and the interior space is enormous. I have been accustomed to overstated MPG over the years so I figured this monster would get far less than my MDX. Wrong. It states 16 to 23, but I've been getting from 17.3 to 24.4. I've never gotten more than the stated MPG, I would be happy if my MDX just got it's stated MPG. I'm just renting this beast for a couple of weeks so I can't validate the long-term life, maintenance requirements, and upkeep cost, but if it's anything like the Silverado, it's well made. What I can attest too though is the comfort, response, cabin design and quality of the vehicle. Like I said, I was/am very impressed. I've seen a lot or reviews, here and on other sites that mark it down for how hard it is to park and navigate through tight spaces. It's NINE passenger SUV. If you want the space, it has to be big. I haven't really found it that much more difficult to navigate than my MDX, (Except for the turning radius) My MDX will hold 6, cramped with next to no luggage space. This Suburban holds 7 in comfort and has as much additional space as my MDX with the back bench seat down. The technology was easy to use, my phone synced up easily and everything is extremely comfortable and well thought out. I don't regularly need this much space, but if I did......This is the car/beast I would get. It does what it is designed for extraordinarily well. It's not a minivan or a small SUB. Oh, and it gets roughly the same MPG as my MDX which is a midsized SUV. Still don't understand that. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

meant to work and drive not to park Tim , 09/16/2018 Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful We purchased the 2018 Suburban Premier to replace my 2005 (one-owner) LT Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Duramax. I commute daily 60 miles so my reluctance was adding quick mileage to a new vehicle. The Suburban is awesome. We own a 31 'Airstream trailer and this will be the fifth tow vehicle, with three being Suburban's, one 1996 GMC, the Duramax and a 2002 2500 Avalanche (8.1). All had over 150,000 miles one them, with the Silverado going to 225,000. This 2018 Suburban is one of the safest vehicles we've driven. I read the comments about the MB, and the Toyota Sequoia's which are great vehicles. My challenge was having a dealer that was consistent with quality care. The MB, is one of the best vehicles on the market, but maintenance is priority with them, and having lived in both Germany and the DC area where service is common, once you get out of that type of care, it is hard to compare. If you plan on keeping a vehicle for 10 plus years, putting over 200k in mileage on it or even passing it off to the next generation, this is well worth the investment. The technology with WiFi, Onstar and just comfort when you drive allows you to have a portable office. The mileage is easily 22-24 on the road and if I keep it at 65-70 MPH, I can get a range of almost 725 miles to the tank. Safety with the sensors and alerts, LED lights and automatic wipers are a plus for highway driving. The ability to sit high and away from any impact in this vehicle is worth your life with today's distracted driver on the road. For planning this is excellent when traveling around cities to the North or needing to get to Florida in the South. During foul weather like Hurricane season, a full tank will go 10 days, and the WiFi allows network access, when internet is down, even with a back-up generator in the house. Its all about planning, livelihood and this vehicle fills the void for other things than just trying to find a place to park it, as it was meant to work and drive. Update-Suburban is an awesome vehicle. I have incurred more miles in a daily commute and trips to Tampa and Baltimore than I would have liked, however, we are so, so glad we have the Suburban to drive. When highway driving, we have average 23 MPG, with a range of over 700 miles to the tank. This fuel range is excellent when sitting in traffic or wanting to fuel up at a full service center. Storage when traveling for luggage is so convenient being able to load multiple suitcases and coolers. Dealer support is excellent with accessories to make the traveling very comfortable. Great vehicle with no regrets and would most likely buy another one passing this one off.

2018 suburban waste of money Jillian S , 05/20/2019 LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Leased this car less then a year ago put down 12k because I planned on purchasing at the end of my lease, but now I will not be doing that and will be filing a formal complaint with chevy. After a month of leasing my AC went out in June! My car was in for repair for two months for this! And I have two little babies and I was given a tiny Chevy to drive in the meantime which was horrible. Then the window seal on the drive door broke, once again car was in for two weeks while they ordered the part. Next, passenger visor broke just from opening it, once again in for repair. Now today the driver visor broke! I don't know what is going on with this suv but this is just so upsetting. Also my back up camera lines always disappear and Chevy says because they can't recreate the problem they can't fix it. This is a 65k vehicle and leased less then a year and already more problems then I have ever had with another vehicle over a 10 year period.

We are in Suburban Heaven!! Lori Gallagher , 04/12/2018 LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful We went back and forth between a Toyota Sienna and Chevy Suburban for a year and a half. We had driven a Sienna and were so close, like driving to purchase, before I actually test drove the 2018 Suburban. One mile into the test drive, I was in love!! I was sure I would not be able to comfortably park this huge vehicle, but I pulled in between two cars as well as well as our Tailblazer. This thing lets me know if something is close by vibrating my chair on the side of the hazard! The leather, the 2nd row captains chairs, bluray with 3 screens and Bluetooth headsets, Android Auto, rear camera, etc. Is Amazing!! If I veer out of a lane it puts me back in it!! Bravo, Chevy! This is best vehicle we have ever owned!! Highly recommend!!! Go test drive one!!