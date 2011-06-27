Used 1992 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews

Still have since high school John , 02/26/2016 C2500 4dr SUV 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this new in high school in 92 still driving as my main vehicle 23 years later. I lOVE this truck!!!! 241,000 miles and still going strong. Will be driving until all 4 corners fall apart. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great truck! Mark Martin , 05/29/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased this 1992 C1500 HD Suburban in 2000, and have been impressed with the longevity that Chevrolet has built into this model. I have put over 100,000 miles on it in less than 4 years, and have done regular maintenance on it myself. I replaced the alternator three times, and finally went with a lifetime warranty on the latest one. I also had the transmission replaced at 136,000, but that was because of my bad driving habits (towing a loaded trailer up and down hills in O/D)... Report Abuse

I love my like new '92 Travis , 08/11/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I found this immaculate all original garage kept suburban with underbody and inner panels all rust proofed I purchased from older gentleman who claimed he never drove it in the rain. I use this vehicle for road trips .I refreshed all fluids and replaced every out dated part.I'd drive it anywhere and have already.I treat this vehicle with love!!And turned down $12000.00 for its resale! I will keep this for as long as I can ,they are just not made this good anymore. Note... after 1994 GM downgraded its interiors quality on these vehicles interior .so this is rare and I love it. Report Abuse

Still running strong at 265,000 miles motorhead , 07/11/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this Suburban (my third) four years ago with 164,000 miles on it. It was cheap. And it now has 265,000 miles and I have used it and abused it. The engine and trans are the original and have not been rebuilt. I pull a boat and a car hauling trailer. Have had usual maintainance such as brakes, starter, alternator, water pump. The interior is still excellent and the paint is still shiny and attractive. Just returned from an 1800 miles vacation trip and averaged over 19 mpg. Report Abuse