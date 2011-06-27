Used 1991 Chevrolet Suburban Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.407.0/592.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.0 gal.37.0 gal.37.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no11/16 mpgno
Combined MPGno13no
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm295 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm295 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 4000 rpm185 hp @ 4000 rpm185 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.9 ft.46.9 ft.46.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Wheel base129.5 in.129.5 in.129.5 in.
Length219.1 in.219.1 in.219.1 in.
Width79.6 in.79.6 in.79.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • White
