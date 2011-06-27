Used 1991 Chevrolet Suburban Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|no
|13
|no
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|407.0/592.0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|37.0 gal.
|37.0 gal.
|37.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|no
|11/16 mpg
|no
|Combined MPG
|no
|13
|no
|Engine
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 4000 rpm
|185 hp @ 4000 rpm
|185 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|46.9 ft.
|46.9 ft.
|46.9 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|72.0 in.
|72.0 in.
|72.0 in.
|Wheel base
|129.5 in.
|129.5 in.
|129.5 in.
|Length
|219.1 in.
|219.1 in.
|219.1 in.
|Width
|79.6 in.
|79.6 in.
|79.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Suburban
Related Used 1991 Chevrolet Suburban info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer