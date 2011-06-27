Used 2003 Chevrolet SSR Consumer Reviews
I remember it fondly.
I am not usually not sentimental when it comes to automobiles. I generally long for something every 6-30 months. And though I only owned it for a year I still smile whenever I see one...I was living in SoCal and only recall having the top up twice. I really loved that truck. It was a little short on legroom and was a little tight with the top up but it made up for it with a joyful temperament. It had a wonderful exhaust note and when the top was down it felt more like a wake boat than a truck. It was nimble and a blast to drive. The designers did a great job,it was seamless from inside to outside. You'd almost expect to find a repurposed Pontiac sun fire interior in it but no! Cont...
SSR is ultimate convertible
The SSR is the ultimate convertible due to the fact of the one button automatic convertible hard top, the very, very spacious trunk, and it is so comfortable when exiting the vehicle. Unlike, the other convertibles that you have to lift yourself out of the car, the SSR is high enough that you just turn and get out. The body such as the fenders are solid steel, not fiberglass. That gives me a sense of safety if a collision were to take place. So much to say about this car/truck I love it. It is a real head turner!
SSR Not for the shy person
This truck is by far way ahead of its time. Like the PT Cruiser by Chrysler it has a nostalgic look about it. Reminds me of what a concept vehicle of the 50's would look like. Only they would have never been able to dream up that convertable hard top that stacks up and lays neatly between the seat and the bed of the truck. Turns heads everywhere it goes. If your shy don't buy this truck as every time you stop people want to talk to you about it
MY LAST TRUCK
I'VE DRIVEN A TRUCK FOR 40 YEARS AND THIS IS THE MOST EXCITING AND SHARPEST AND ATTENTION GETTING TRUCK EVER. I'VE HAD PEOPLE TAKE PICTURES, FOLLOW ME HOME AND ASK ME TO SHOW THEM HOW EVERY THING WORKS. I LOVE IT.
Super Cool
This car is super sleek and stlyin. Gives you the older car look with the speed and acceleration of a new sports car. Definitly a pimp ride on 22's.
