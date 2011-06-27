  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet Sportvan Van Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
sportsvan review

van master, 01/06/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

it is incredibly roomy and handles great a in a storm and aroud tight corners

