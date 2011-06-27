Used 1990 Chevrolet Sportvan Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1990 Sportvan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V6
Combined MPG141616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg14/18 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/374.0 mi.308.0/396.0 mi.308.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG141616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height81.8 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Maximum payload3715.0 lbs.3715.0 lbs.3715.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.125.0 in.125.0 in.
Length202.2 in.202.2 in.202.2 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Woodlands Brown Metallic
  • Emerald Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Wheat
  • Apple Red
  • Burgundy Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Emerald Metallic
  • Woodlands Brown Metallic
  • Burgundy Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Apple Red
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Wheat
  • Midnight Black
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Emerald Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Wheat
  • Woodlands Brown Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Apple Red
  • Burgundy Metallic
