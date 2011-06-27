2020 Chevrolet Spark Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Much better than the previous version!
Just purchased a brand new 2020 LS with the CVT. I cannot express how much of an improvement this is over the previous. I had a 2014 LS with the manual. The only feature I’ll miss is the power windows. Though the power driver door lock is handy. I can reach all the locks so I don’t mind if they are manual, but it’s nice having one that is power, and unlocks when you turn the car off. I have never minded manual windows though and getting Bluetooth, Apple/Android support, and a backup camera is pretty sweet for a “cheap” car. This 1.4 CVT our accelerates my old 1.2L 5spd, rund lower revs at highway speed, and the engine is considerably quieter! Handling is similar, but less body roll, softer ride, and much tighter steering. The interior is multiple orders of magnitude improved over my 2014. That’s all I can say. I mean hey, it’s still a tiny car. :) We will see how fuel economy compares to my 2014 as it routinely got 41 in summer and 38 winter with mixed driving. If you’re looking for a small and affordable runabout, Chevrolet has produced something simply amazing. Emphasis on the simple part, but definitely amazing. Plus it’s historical reliability history is much improved over the prior generation. I know mine had some weird electronic gremlins, those appear to be fixed on this one, but time will tell. So far I’m genuinely impressed.
Accident safe!!!
I was T-boned on the driver's side and the emergency crew had to take door off to get to me. However, I only sustained minor injuries due to the side airbags! For a small car, it has a lot to offer!
My urban car
The Spark is exactly what it is intended to be--an urban run-about! I find it to be attractive in looks and efficient to drive. The visibility is great and I have no complaints. It is a small car and that is what I expected.
Hot Red
It's more of a city car, but drives good on highway. I purchased today and so far so good.
