2020 Chevrolet Spark Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Spark Hatchback
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,410*
Total Cash Price
$15,684
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,873*
Total Cash Price
$15,376
ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,816*
Total Cash Price
$21,065
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$37,891*
Total Cash Price
$21,680
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$37,085*
Total Cash Price
$21,219
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$27,948*
Total Cash Price
$15,991
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,966*
Total Cash Price
$22,295
ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$26,873*
Total Cash Price
$15,376
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Spark Hatchback 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$710
|$734
|$761
|$787
|$815
|$3,808
|Maintenance
|$486
|$769
|$717
|$1,285
|$1,613
|$4,869
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$887
|Taxes & Fees
|$675
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$843
|Financing
|$844
|$678
|$502
|$314
|$114
|$2,452
|Depreciation
|$5,178
|$1,011
|$956
|$1,121
|$1,062
|$9,327
|Fuel
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$5,224
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,876
|$4,248
|$4,149
|$4,933
|$5,204
|$27,410
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Spark Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$696
|$720
|$746
|$772
|$799
|$3,733
|Maintenance
|$476
|$754
|$703
|$1,260
|$1,581
|$4,774
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$442
|$870
|Taxes & Fees
|$662
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$826
|Financing
|$827
|$665
|$492
|$308
|$112
|$2,404
|Depreciation
|$5,076
|$991
|$937
|$1,099
|$1,041
|$9,144
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,702
|$4,165
|$4,068
|$4,836
|$5,102
|$26,873
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Spark Hatchback ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$954
|$986
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$1,095
|$5,114
|Maintenance
|$652
|$1,033
|$963
|$1,726
|$2,166
|$6,540
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$173
|$414
|$606
|$1,192
|Taxes & Fees
|$907
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,132
|Financing
|$1,133
|$911
|$674
|$422
|$153
|$3,293
|Depreciation
|$6,954
|$1,358
|$1,284
|$1,506
|$1,426
|$12,527
|Fuel
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$7,017
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,922
|$5,706
|$5,573
|$6,625
|$6,990
|$36,816
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Spark Hatchback 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$981
|$1,015
|$1,052
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$5,264
|Maintenance
|$671
|$1,063
|$991
|$1,777
|$2,229
|$6,731
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$426
|$623
|$1,227
|Taxes & Fees
|$933
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,165
|Financing
|$1,166
|$938
|$694
|$434
|$158
|$3,390
|Depreciation
|$7,157
|$1,397
|$1,321
|$1,550
|$1,468
|$12,893
|Fuel
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$7,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,270
|$5,873
|$5,736
|$6,819
|$7,194
|$37,891
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Spark Hatchback 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$994
|$1,029
|$1,065
|$1,103
|$5,152
|Maintenance
|$657
|$1,041
|$970
|$1,739
|$2,182
|$6,588
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$174
|$417
|$610
|$1,201
|Taxes & Fees
|$914
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,140
|Financing
|$1,141
|$918
|$679
|$425
|$155
|$3,318
|Depreciation
|$7,005
|$1,368
|$1,293
|$1,517
|$1,437
|$12,619
|Fuel
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$7,068
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,009
|$5,748
|$5,614
|$6,674
|$7,041
|$37,085
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Spark Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$724
|$749
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$3,882
|Maintenance
|$495
|$784
|$731
|$1,310
|$1,644
|$4,965
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$131
|$314
|$460
|$905
|Taxes & Fees
|$688
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$859
|Financing
|$860
|$692
|$512
|$320
|$116
|$2,500
|Depreciation
|$5,279
|$1,031
|$974
|$1,143
|$1,083
|$9,510
|Fuel
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,050
|$4,332
|$4,231
|$5,029
|$5,306
|$27,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Spark Hatchback 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,044
|$1,082
|$1,119
|$1,159
|$5,413
|Maintenance
|$690
|$1,093
|$1,019
|$1,827
|$2,292
|$6,922
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$438
|$641
|$1,262
|Taxes & Fees
|$960
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,198
|Financing
|$1,199
|$964
|$713
|$447
|$162
|$3,486
|Depreciation
|$7,360
|$1,437
|$1,359
|$1,594
|$1,509
|$13,259
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,575
|$7,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,618
|$6,039
|$5,899
|$7,012
|$7,398
|$38,966
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Spark Hatchback ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$696
|$720
|$746
|$772
|$799
|$3,733
|Maintenance
|$476
|$754
|$703
|$1,260
|$1,581
|$4,774
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$442
|$870
|Taxes & Fees
|$662
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$826
|Financing
|$827
|$665
|$492
|$308
|$112
|$2,404
|Depreciation
|$5,076
|$991
|$937
|$1,099
|$1,041
|$9,144
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,702
|$4,165
|$4,068
|$4,836
|$5,102
|$26,873
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Spark
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Chevrolet Spark in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Chevrolet Spark info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 A5
- smart EQ fortwo 2019
- 2020 Civic
- 2019 BMW i3
- 2019 Kicks
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman