2019 Chevrolet Spark Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Spark Hatchback
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,389*
Total Cash Price
$14,185
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$26,917*
Total Cash Price
$14,469
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$36,153*
Total Cash Price
$19,433
ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,208*
Total Cash Price
$20,001
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,417*
Total Cash Price
$19,575
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,445*
Total Cash Price
$14,752
ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$38,264*
Total Cash Price
$20,568
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$26,389*
Total Cash Price
$14,185
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Spark Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$696
|$720
|$746
|$772
|$799
|$3,733
|Maintenance
|$476
|$754
|$703
|$1,260
|$1,581
|$4,774
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$442
|$870
|Taxes & Fees
|$614
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$778
|Financing
|$763
|$613
|$455
|$284
|$102
|$2,217
|Depreciation
|$4,868
|$980
|$928
|$1,088
|$1,031
|$8,895
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,382
|$4,102
|$4,022
|$4,801
|$5,082
|$26,389
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Spark Hatchback 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$710
|$734
|$761
|$787
|$815
|$3,808
|Maintenance
|$486
|$769
|$717
|$1,285
|$1,613
|$4,869
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$887
|Taxes & Fees
|$626
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$794
|Financing
|$778
|$625
|$464
|$290
|$104
|$2,261
|Depreciation
|$4,965
|$1,000
|$947
|$1,110
|$1,052
|$9,073
|Fuel
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$5,224
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,550
|$4,184
|$4,102
|$4,897
|$5,184
|$26,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Spark Hatchback 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$954
|$986
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$1,095
|$5,114
|Maintenance
|$652
|$1,033
|$963
|$1,726
|$2,166
|$6,540
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$173
|$414
|$606
|$1,192
|Taxes & Fees
|$841
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,066
|Financing
|$1,045
|$840
|$623
|$389
|$140
|$3,037
|Depreciation
|$6,669
|$1,343
|$1,271
|$1,491
|$1,412
|$12,186
|Fuel
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$7,017
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,483
|$5,620
|$5,510
|$6,577
|$6,962
|$36,153
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Spark Hatchback ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$981
|$1,015
|$1,052
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$5,264
|Maintenance
|$671
|$1,063
|$991
|$1,777
|$2,229
|$6,731
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$426
|$623
|$1,227
|Taxes & Fees
|$866
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,097
|Financing
|$1,076
|$864
|$642
|$400
|$144
|$3,126
|Depreciation
|$6,864
|$1,382
|$1,308
|$1,534
|$1,454
|$12,542
|Fuel
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$7,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,819
|$5,784
|$5,671
|$6,769
|$7,166
|$37,208
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Spark Hatchback 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$994
|$1,029
|$1,065
|$1,103
|$5,152
|Maintenance
|$657
|$1,041
|$970
|$1,739
|$2,182
|$6,588
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$174
|$417
|$610
|$1,201
|Taxes & Fees
|$847
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,074
|Financing
|$1,053
|$846
|$628
|$392
|$141
|$3,059
|Depreciation
|$6,718
|$1,352
|$1,281
|$1,501
|$1,423
|$12,275
|Fuel
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$7,068
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,567
|$5,661
|$5,550
|$6,625
|$7,013
|$36,417
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Spark Hatchback 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$724
|$749
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$3,882
|Maintenance
|$495
|$784
|$731
|$1,310
|$1,644
|$4,965
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$131
|$314
|$460
|$905
|Taxes & Fees
|$639
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$809
|Financing
|$794
|$638
|$473
|$295
|$106
|$2,306
|Depreciation
|$5,063
|$1,019
|$965
|$1,132
|$1,072
|$9,251
|Fuel
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,717
|$4,266
|$4,183
|$4,993
|$5,285
|$27,445
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Spark Hatchback ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,044
|$1,082
|$1,119
|$1,159
|$5,413
|Maintenance
|$690
|$1,093
|$1,019
|$1,827
|$2,292
|$6,922
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$438
|$641
|$1,262
|Taxes & Fees
|$890
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,128
|Financing
|$1,106
|$889
|$660
|$412
|$148
|$3,215
|Depreciation
|$7,059
|$1,421
|$1,346
|$1,578
|$1,495
|$12,898
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,575
|$7,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,154
|$5,948
|$5,832
|$6,961
|$7,369
|$38,264
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Spark Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$696
|$720
|$746
|$772
|$799
|$3,733
|Maintenance
|$476
|$754
|$703
|$1,260
|$1,581
|$4,774
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$442
|$870
|Taxes & Fees
|$614
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$778
|Financing
|$763
|$613
|$455
|$284
|$102
|$2,217
|Depreciation
|$4,868
|$980
|$928
|$1,088
|$1,031
|$8,895
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,382
|$4,102
|$4,022
|$4,801
|$5,082
|$26,389
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Spark
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Chevrolet Spark in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Chevrolet Spark info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 A5
- smart EQ fortwo 2019
- 2020 Civic
- 2019 BMW i3
- 2019 Kicks
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman