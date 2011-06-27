Used 2017 Chevrolet Spark Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Redneck buys Spark to drive 'til daughter turns 16 J Scott Flowers , 01/14/2017 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) 41 of 42 people found this review helpful Truly impressed so far. Have only put 2500 miles on it. It's by far the neatest car I've ever owned. Not saying a whole lot there. The last new car I bought was a 94 Olds Achieva. That was sporty back in those days. I'd say the Spark is funner to drive. Since then I've owned old pickup trucks and used cars, so the Spark is high tech to me. I drive once a month a 500 mile round trip and around town besides that. It seems to have a slight lull in accelaration as if pressing the gas takes a wee too long before it starts going. I've gotten used to it, and it's really not a problem. Acceleration is remarkably quick, and I have no problem on the interstate keeping up. Love the cruise control and use it in places I've never used cruise control before because it's so convenient. Get up to speed limit and move my thumb on the steering wheel, and let it go. Defogger and rear wiper are neat. My daughter thinks that's cool. Backup camera is cool, but beware that objects appear further away than they really are. Still use the mirrors to be sure. Visibility is great. Wifi is the cat's meow, and checking the car's location or unlocking it with my phone is awesome. So far, so good. I can afford it, and feel I have one of the nicest cars on the road, in spite of it looking like a puddle jumper. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great For High Mileage, Cool Tech, Tight Parking! C. Tatum , 01/05/2017 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) 71 of 75 people found this review helpful I am a simple kind of guy, and my goal with getting another vehicle was very simple – get a new vehicle at a reasonably low price. Happily, the 2017 Spark is simple in all the ways I like – I got the base LS model because I’m not a fan of power anything (power stuff breaks first). The only “power” options I wanted and got on the Spark were power steering and an automatic transmission. The most common descriptor my friends use for the Spark is “cute.” It’s quite a small vehicle, but it’s one I have no problem fitting my 5’ 11”, 230-pound frame into. The seats, while not easy-chair material, are sufficiently comfortable. The Spark is good with mirrors and window space – blind spots on either side of the car have been kept to a minimum. The rear-view mirror inside the cabin could be a little wider, but it’s adequate. And the rear window is wide enough to monitor tailgaters. Internal storage space, as has been widely written about, isn’t very much, but you can fold the rear seats down for additional space. It also has two rear doors which might be suitable for loading large items as well as associates. Much has also been written about the Spark’s 98-horsepower engine and that it takes 10 seconds to get to 60 mph. I have not found it to be a problem. I would not call it underpowered at all. If you’re an angry, pushy driver who loves to tailgate others, the Spark will exhaust your patience. But if you’re a judicious, considerate driver, the Spark’s acceleration won’t be an issue for you. I was a little surprised to find out the Spark has a 9.2-gallon tank – the smallest in any vehicle I’ve ever owned, but that’s offset by its high-rated fuel mileage of 38mpg (highway) and up. If you do the math, that’s a cruising range of at least 340 miles. This is not a “touring” car, but for 180- to 250-mile trips that I take on occasion, I’m confident the Spark can handle the pull. The deal clincher for me was under the hood – the EcoTec engine, this one a 1.4-liter jobbie – is the centerpiece of the Spark. I became a huge fan of EcoTec with my last car which lasted over 296,000 miles with that original engine. Unlike the Fiat 500, you can use 87 octane fuel with the Spark. Compared with what I’ve read about similar subcompacts, the Spark’s instrument panel and dash are welcomingly simple and very nicely designed. No screen is too “busy”. If you have an Android or iPhone smartphone, you can plug either device into the USB jack and access music and certain mobile apps from those devices on the touch-screen display. The semi-digital dash on the base model is the carries a nice amount of information including mpg, miles to empty, and average speed. The 1LT and 2LT models are supposed to be even better on this point. The radio does NOT pick up HD channels (at least not in the base model), so get your premium stations thru your Bluetooth enabled smartphone and apps like Sirius XM or Pandora. The Spark includes several modern conveniences and safety features such as a rear backup camera and the MyChevy touch-screen control system with Bluetooth. You get a 3-month trial of OnStar remote monitoring and assistance free, too, as well as built-in 4G wi-fi service you can add on for as little as $10 a month (1 GB). Automatic lights, cup holders, and too many other features to include in this short review. The Spark is a good, simple little car that has in reviews been compared favorably in specific ways to the pricier Honda Fit, the trendy Fiat 500, the practical Nissan Versa, and the equally reliable Toyota Yaris. The Spark stands out, though, for its integrated OnStar service and onboard technology. If you’re in a precarious situation with savings or credit score, and you need basic transportation, you’ll like the Spark a lot. If you’re a road hog, or a gearhead, look elsewhere. The Spark is most certainly not a ride for hipsters (unless they’re driving it ironically). For its high fuel mileage, its maneuverability in tight parking spaces, its safety features, and its integrated smartphone technology, not to mention its low price relative to other vehicles in its class, the 2017 Spark earns its 5 stars overall. Just a few things keep it from being an absolutely perfect subcompact, but no one has made one of those yet! Take a test drive! You’ll love it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It does what it does VERY well BobEmb , 06/29/2017 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I've owned the car over 7 months and love it. I was looking for a good mid-sized used car but kept checking on the new little cars. I found the deal on this for under $9000 and had to go for it. I especially liked the technology package, that will connect to my smart phone using all its functionality over the display. My only concern, after doing my research, was whether I would fit into it as I am 6'3 and over 300 lbs. With the seat all the way back, I was good. In particular, I found I had all the knee room I would need. I could take this on a long trip with no real trouble. The back seat is absolutely useless to me because I do not transport children and an adult would NEVER fit in. I removed the back seat cushions, folded the seat back down and have what I call a 'two seater wagon'. I've done a lot of transporting cargo and been surprised what it will carry. Performance is not sporty by any means, but it is always competent. Acceleration is adequate and never lacking, steering is what you would expect from a small car, transmission and clutch are fine, and the suspension handles what the road throws at it. I drive 4 miles to work and every couple of weeks go on weekend excursions, and have gotten 36.7 MPG over the past 5 months. The paint, fit, and finish is wonderful, and the styling is very nice. All these things I love about the car, but be aware of what it does NOT do. It does NOT have power seats, windows or mirrors, so get into the habit of cranking windows again. It does NOT have cruise control. It does not have remote control for the door locks but it does lock the doors automatically when driving and it will not allow you to unlock the car while the car is running - kind of odd. The hatch only opens with the key, no remote switch. With the back seat down, the floor is not flat but is low in the middle. These negatives are insignificant considering all the positives of the car. A note on the geopolitics of the car -- it is made in South Korea by what used to be Daewoo. I never expected to by a GM car after the bailout by taxpayers and I'm still not happy about supporting GM, but this car REALLY gets it done for me so I put politics behind me. I've owned this car for a year and everything I've said about the car is still true. Gas mileage is still outstanding and there have been zero problems. I really like it. Two years and 35k and the car still hums. No repairs, just standard maintenance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good Little Car - Real Cheap Johnny , 09/06/2017 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Given the immense supply in North American dealerships these cars should be a steal. After one year of ownership I've had zero problems reliability-wise. The front seats are good and can fit two big dudes no problem provided you stagger the seatbacks a little. Android Auto is fantastic. The CVT isn't. If you can drive manual or want to learn this would be a great car to do so, especially with the hill holder feature - the CVT is angry, doesn't like to rev, and will leave you motionless from a stop on steep hills unless you throw it into L. Don't be afraid to use the L mode on hills, up or down. Otherwise this car is very easy to park, good on gas, and painless to drive in traffic. It's actually kind of fun to throw into curves too. Just know that if you have tall people in the front seats no one is going to be sitting behind them. Also: the stock Kumho tires my car arrived with were bad in the snow, definitely get snow tires if you'll be dealing with serious winters. Another year in - no issues with the car whatsoever. Just one recall. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse