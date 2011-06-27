2019 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan Consumer Reviews

It's not just the width of my butt Vickie , 01/17/2019 LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Nice looking car! Love the sporty look. Beautiful. The get up and go is great! Mileage great. Entertainment center great except I wish it had a CD player. Sound is awesome! Lots of other percs with satellite, syri, bluetooth, Gps, and OnStar. The issues I have are more of comfort. The seats are small and somewhat hard on my mid- size butt. I guess the sport suspension causes a rougher ride. Owee, my outer thighs felt road hard after an hour and a half! Also feel every shift of gears. I'm told it's a small turbo charged motor and that you will feel the pep. All in all, I'm happy but next time will definitely choose a more comfortable car or ride with bigger butt room, lol. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent value Rex Wineriter , 04/24/2020 LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have a very basic model, yet it still had a lot of good features and you can spot that a lot of thought went into even the most minor features. It's been flawless running for 27,000 miles. I can't complain about features I didn't pay for like electric windows. Even though I'm a 7 time Honda owner, I have been surprised by the excellence of this car overall. If you need a bargain car but not a complete econo box this is a very good choice. If you're buying your daughter a car for college and you can afford it, (and she doesn't want a sporty model) this would be the car I would pick. 10 airbags I believe. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value