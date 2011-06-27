  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan Consumer Reviews

3.3
3 reviews
It's not just the width of my butt

Vickie, 01/17/2019
LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Nice looking car! Love the sporty look. Beautiful. The get up and go is great! Mileage great. Entertainment center great except I wish it had a CD player. Sound is awesome! Lots of other percs with satellite, syri, bluetooth, Gps, and OnStar. The issues I have are more of comfort. The seats are small and somewhat hard on my mid- size butt. I guess the sport suspension causes a rougher ride. Owee, my outer thighs felt road hard after an hour and a half! Also feel every shift of gears. I'm told it's a small turbo charged motor and that you will feel the pep. All in all, I'm happy but next time will definitely choose a more comfortable car or ride with bigger butt room, lol.

Excellent value

Rex Wineriter, 04/24/2020
LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I have a very basic model, yet it still had a lot of good features and you can spot that a lot of thought went into even the most minor features. It's been flawless running for 27,000 miles. I can't complain about features I didn't pay for like electric windows. Even though I'm a 7 time Honda owner, I have been surprised by the excellence of this car overall. If you need a bargain car but not a complete econo box this is a very good choice. If you're buying your daughter a car for college and you can afford it, (and she doesn't want a sporty model) this would be the car I would pick. 10 airbags I believe.

never seen this at all

jeff squires, 05/24/2019
LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
my mother bought this 2019 sonic sedan and paid $16,000 she passed away shortly after . car has less then 5,000 miles on . my sister went back where they bought it and talked to the same sales man who sold it to mother and he said he could only give her $8,000 for the car because it has no resale value . so if you buy one of these car you better plan on driving the wheels off it or don't buy it in Flint Michigan

See all Sonics for sale

