More about the 2019 Chevrolet Sonic

The 2019 Chevrolet Sonic is a subcompact car with some great standard technology and enough options to satisfy buyers of all sorts. It's available as a sedan or a hatchback. This year, every Sonic comes with a peppy 1.4-liter turbocharged engine (138 horsepower and 148 pound-feet) and either a manual or an automatic transmission, plus an assortment of performance options. Even the base Sonic LS comes standard with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The LS also comes with a rearview camera, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, remote locking and unlocking, cloth upholstery, a four-way manually adjustable driver seat, tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 60/40-split folding rear bench. You won't forget it's a budget commuter, though, with the 15-inch steel wheels and manual side mirrors and windows. The LS is only available in the sedan body style Of course, this being a Chevrolet, OnStar is included as a standard feature. OnStar adds functionality including turn-by-turn directions, emergency roadside assistance and Wi-Fi connectivity. Moving up to the Sonic LT gives you access to both the sedan and hatchback body styles. The LT gets power windows and mirrors, alloy wheels, a six-speaker stereo, and access to options packages that add everything from a lowered suspension to drive safety features such as forward collision alert. Stepping up to the range-topping Premier gets you a power driver seat, simulated leather upholstery, and proximity entry with push-button start. We appreciate the Chevy Sonic's interior for its comfortable seats and the head- and legroom afforded both front and rear passengers. Likewise, both the sedan and the hatchback offer excellent cargo capacity for the class. When equipped with the sportier exhaust and suspension upgrades, the Sonic can be downright fun to drive. There's a lot of stiff competition in the subcompact segment, so it's worth examining your options carefully. Make sure to read our full review to find out more about the Sonic, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 Chevrolet Sonic in your area.

2019 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan Overview

The 2019 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan is offered in the following styles: LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Sonic Sedan 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sonic Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sonic Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including LT, LS, Premier, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan ?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Chevrolet Sonic Sedans are available in my area?

2019 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Sonic Sedan for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan Sonic Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chevrolet Sonic for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,391 .

Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,492 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan and all available trim types : Premier, Premier, LS, etc . Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials

