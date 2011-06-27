  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Sonic
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic
  5. Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 Sonic
5(0%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(100%)
1.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Sonics for sale
List Price Range
$6,994 - $7,845
Used Sonic for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Don't buy a Sonic

Felicity, 02/28/2020
LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Worst Chevy I have ever owned. Replaced the water pump, thermostat housing, and another major coolant part at 65k, I have replaced the coolant resivour 3 times. Fuel sensor at 48k. Valve cover gasket, camshaft actuator seals, oil filter housing/oil cooler assm, turbo oil return hose at 74k. And now that I'm at almost 76k my transmission is taking a crap. I'm over it. Car isn't worth half of what I bought it for, the depreciation of the car is unreal! Would not recomend this car to anyone. The up keep is more than the car is worth.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Sonics for sale

Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles