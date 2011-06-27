  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Sonic
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 Sonic
5(43%)4(14%)3(14%)2(14%)1(15%)
3.6
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Sonics for sale
List Price Range
$6,994 - $7,845
Used Sonic for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

An American Built Success Story

Ross A., 10/20/2016
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
40 of 40 people found this review helpful

After hitting 8,500 miles with my 2016 Sonic, I think it is time to review this surprisingly well put-together car. I commute over 100 miles round trip a day in upstate NY, so the Sonic and I have spent a lot of quality time together over the past months. Before the Sonic, I drove a 2013 Honda Fit, a car which the Sonic has blown out of the water (I decided to part with the Fit after it was out of commission for a total of 6 months for an airbag recall-and there will be another to follow). First of all, for what you get, the Sonic is priced exceptionally competitively. I paid just over $11,000 for my LS Hatch, brand new. True, it didn't come with a lot of bells and whistles, but it's an American built car that is a top safety pick, had Bluetooth and Onstar, and looks stylish to boot. Though I looked at getting a new Fit, I couldn't spend 5k-7k more for a car with the same features built in Mexico. Second, driving wise, the Somic outperforms the Fit as well. For a subcompact car, the Sonic is fun to drive (while getting an average of 35 mpg) and you sit fairly high up in comparison to other subcompacts. My wife has a Subaru Impreza and when riding in her vehicle one sits noticeably closer to the road. Third, the Sonic's interior design is functional and well thought out, however the materials could be of higher quality, though if I cared about being surrounded by "soft-touch" materials, I would have opted for a more expensive car. Overall the Sonic seems like it will be an excellent vehicle that will last a long time.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Don't buy a Sonic

Felicity, 02/28/2020
LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Worst Chevy I have ever owned. Replaced the water pump, thermostat housing, and another major coolant part at 65k, I have replaced the coolant resivour 3 times. Fuel sensor at 48k. Valve cover gasket, camshaft actuator seals, oil filter housing/oil cooler assm, turbo oil return hose at 74k. And now that I'm at almost 76k my transmission is taking a crap. I'm over it. Car isn't worth half of what I bought it for, the depreciation of the car is unreal! Would not recomend this car to anyone. The up keep is more than the car is worth.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Good for a little run about car, a bit small but b

Jeremy Watson, 10/09/2018
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Acceleration sucks, fuel economy in the city not so great, hwy mileage ok as long as you keep your foot out of it. Would probably go for the turbo version since it has more low end power. Overall safe, easy to zip in and out of small areas.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great car for a first car, otherwise not so much

Pandamo, 05/17/2017
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
10 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought this car as the second car I have ever owned. To be honest, I loved it at first. However, I live in Utah and this car is awful in the winter. It is way to light to have decent traction in the snow and rain. It also takes forever to defog.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A good cheap car. Having the Hatchback is very gre

Mary Sanderson, 07/18/2016
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
15 of 22 people found this review helpful

Compare prices with many dealers. They are all different.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sonics for sale

Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles