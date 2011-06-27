Used 2015 Chevrolet Sonic RS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,545
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,545
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,545
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)329.4/414.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,545
Torque148 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,545
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,545
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,545
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,545
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,545
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,545
Front head room38.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,545
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,545
RS Lowering Suspensionyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,545
Maximum cargo capacity47.7 cu.ft.
Length159.0 in.
Curb weight2811 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume109.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,545
Exterior Colors
  • Red Hot
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Dragon Green Metallic
  • Mocha Bronze Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,545
inside mounted spare tireyes
P205/50R17 88H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,545
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,545
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
