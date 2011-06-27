Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
BAD DOG for pulling YEAH
Stick to your guns with the dealers, they think these trucks are made of gold. These trucks are nice, but the market is full of them. Take your time and don't get pressured. Yeah they gotta eat too.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Engine warranty
This is a work truck and a daily driver. I tow a 7500 lb trailer 300-700 miles per week and it does the job. Mileage: 10 mpg w/ the trailer, 15-17 mpg w/out. Dealer performed all service Duramax diesel head gasket failed at 118k miles. Even after months of negotiations GM REFUSED to honor the Warranty! The repair cost $7500 out of pocket! I CANNOT recommend GM to anyone EVER again!
Gutless Fuel Hog
4.5 MPG loaded, 12 MPG empty! Duramax with Allison automatic transmision is a joke! Low power, worse fuel economy! This was by far the worst value for my money since I started buying vehicles in 1986! Will soon be selling this pile of junk for a more powerful, economical gas rig! I loved Chevy trucks until I bought this hunk of junk. You can't even start up an incline loaded without using low range 4X4! Forget quick take-off! Imagine 25 MPH uphill in the Rockies for miles and miles! Yes, I bought it brand new, had it dealer serviced right on schedule, all the updates they had, etc. and still no performance!
Love it
We love our truck! We pull a 4 horse trailer everywhere with it and really don't even feel it back there, even fully loaded. It is solid, runs great, and looks good going down the road.
3500 Silverado Dually
I recently purchased a Silverado 3500 Vortex Diesel 6.6. I find this vehicle to be responsive and a pure pleasure to drive. The interior of this truck fits a person of my stature. My wife enjoys the heated seats, the OnStar feature, the leather interior and the DVD player. My future endeavor with my vehicle will be to see how a 39 foot Montana fifth wheel trailer is pulled. Can't wait. I recently took it out of town about 300 miles pulling through the grapevine, was a dream while leaving the other vehicles in my rear view mirror. Looking forward to taking it to the snow in Nevada. I looked at the rest and this is the best.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 3500
Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner