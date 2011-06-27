Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

BAD DOG for pulling YEAH Oldyel , 08/06/2018 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Stick to your guns with the dealers, they think these trucks are made of gold. These trucks are nice, but the market is full of them. Take your time and don't get pressured. Yeah they gotta eat too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Engine warranty mike , 08/22/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is a work truck and a daily driver. I tow a 7500 lb trailer 300-700 miles per week and it does the job. Mileage: 10 mpg w/ the trailer, 15-17 mpg w/out. Dealer performed all service Duramax diesel head gasket failed at 118k miles. Even after months of negotiations GM REFUSED to honor the Warranty! The repair cost $7500 out of pocket! I CANNOT recommend GM to anyone EVER again! Report Abuse

Gutless Fuel Hog Loyal Stutzman , 08/25/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 4.5 MPG loaded, 12 MPG empty! Duramax with Allison automatic transmision is a joke! Low power, worse fuel economy! This was by far the worst value for my money since I started buying vehicles in 1986! Will soon be selling this pile of junk for a more powerful, economical gas rig! I loved Chevy trucks until I bought this hunk of junk. You can't even start up an incline loaded without using low range 4X4! Forget quick take-off! Imagine 25 MPH uphill in the Rockies for miles and miles! Yes, I bought it brand new, had it dealer serviced right on schedule, all the updates they had, etc. and still no performance! Report Abuse

Love it KH , 01/31/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We love our truck! We pull a 4 horse trailer everywhere with it and really don't even feel it back there, even fully loaded. It is solid, runs great, and looks good going down the road. Report Abuse