Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Love it Rocket9871 , 01/30/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The only real problem I have found is that it wants to push while turning in 4W. Other than that it pulls the camper with no problem and with most of my camping done in the Western Maryland and West Virgina (Appalachian Mountains) You can understand the workout the 4w drive gets while pulling a 36' 5th wheel camper Report Abuse

No oil pressure when driven 30 miles paul , 05/11/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have a 2004 3500 4 wheel drive ex cab. I like the truck very much. I have had it about 1 year now. I have a problem and no will answer without charging me for the answer or suggestions. It is a 6.6 diesel the oil pressure is about 70 pounds when I start it up drive about 30 miles it goes to zero but no engine noise. It has 86,000 miles on it Paul, thanks for listening to me Report Abuse