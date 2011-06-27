Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Love it
The only real problem I have found is that it wants to push while turning in 4W. Other than that it pulls the camper with no problem and with most of my camping done in the Western Maryland and West Virgina (Appalachian Mountains) You can understand the workout the 4w drive gets while pulling a 36' 5th wheel camper
No oil pressure when driven 30 miles
I have a 2004 3500 4 wheel drive ex cab. I like the truck very much. I have had it about 1 year now. I have a problem and no will answer without charging me for the answer or suggestions. It is a 6.6 diesel the oil pressure is about 70 pounds when I start it up drive about 30 miles it goes to zero but no engine noise. It has 86,000 miles on it Paul, thanks for listening to me
Another GM lemon
Has electrical problems. Intermittantly won't start. Also has transmission problems when slowed down under heavy load, I lose gears. Appears the torque converter runs away. GM can't fix electrical problem. I filed and was awarded a lemon law buy back. GM is miserable to deal with and has been dragging their feet every step of the way. Would not recommend any Chevrolet truck to anyone. Personally will never purchase another one. I am already out $6000.00+ and still waiting for GM to buy the vehicle back from me per the arbitrator's decision.
