Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Chevey beat's Dodge counterpart
We bought this truck to replace our 2000 Dodge Ram 3500 & there is NO comparison - the Chevy wins hands down! We had desiels on both trucks - the Chevey is much smoother & quieter
2002 3500 SILVERADO
What an improvement over my '98. This Duramax engine and Allison trans really make a trailer puller, and so nice to drive.
Chevy stuff
After accepting delivery of my expensive 2002 3500 duramax equipped Chevy truck I was very disappointed to discover that my 1 ton dually truck came with the cheapest steel wheels that are made. After only a few thousand kilometers there were rust spots appearing on them. After going as far as I could with GM Canada and getting nowhere, I ended up sanding and repainting myself. Ford & Dodge do not have this problem. A $50,000 truck with 10 cent wheels. The rest of the truck is pretty good.
