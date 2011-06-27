  1. Home
Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Chevey beat's Dodge counterpart

ThomasWilson, 02/27/2002
We bought this truck to replace our 2000 Dodge Ram 3500 & there is NO comparison - the Chevy wins hands down! We had desiels on both trucks - the Chevey is much smoother & quieter

2002 3500 SILVERADO

evy, 12/09/2002
What an improvement over my '98. This Duramax engine and Allison trans really make a trailer puller, and so nice to drive.

Chevy stuff

nmn.strabel, 11/08/2005
After accepting delivery of my expensive 2002 3500 duramax equipped Chevy truck I was very disappointed to discover that my 1 ton dually truck came with the cheapest steel wheels that are made. After only a few thousand kilometers there were rust spots appearing on them. After going as far as I could with GM Canada and getting nowhere, I ended up sanding and repainting myself. Ford & Dodge do not have this problem. A $50,000 truck with 10 cent wheels. The rest of the truck is pretty good.

Research Similar Vehicles