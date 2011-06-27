Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Silverado 2500HD
I just fully purchased a silverado 2500hd single cab with a 6.0 liter v8, the truck has tons of power and can get through anything even stock. I would advise a toolbox or extended cab if you need space. Overall fully satisfied.
Love my 2500HD
I have the 2500HD WT. I wanted a basic truck for heavy hauling and some towing. That's exactly what this is. I can put muddy boots or a wet dog in the cab and not have to worry about the interior. It cleans easily with the vinyl floors and I've installed a nice set of seat covers that can be removed and washed. This truck will haul lots of firewood in the mountains of Colorado without any issues. Handling and turning are much better than any Ford I've ever owned. Over the 2 years I've had this truck it's been 100% reliable. Fuel mileage is about 13mpg. I also installed a plug n play GM information center upgrade that works perfectly. All in all, one of the best trucks I've owned.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 2500HD
Related Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner