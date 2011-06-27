Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
chevyallday1, 01/26/2012
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I just fully purchased a silverado 2500hd single cab with a 6.0 liter v8, the truck has tons of power and can get through anything even stock. I would advise a toolbox or extended cab if you need space. Overall fully satisfied.

Love my 2500HD

nurseratched, 06/09/2014
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have the 2500HD WT. I wanted a basic truck for heavy hauling and some towing. That's exactly what this is. I can put muddy boots or a wet dog in the cab and not have to worry about the interior. It cleans easily with the vinyl floors and I've installed a nice set of seat covers that can be removed and washed. This truck will haul lots of firewood in the mountains of Colorado without any issues. Handling and turning are much better than any Ford I've ever owned. Over the 2 years I've had this truck it's been 100% reliable. Fuel mileage is about 13mpg. I also installed a plug n play GM information center upgrade that works perfectly. All in all, one of the best trucks I've owned.

