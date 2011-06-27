Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews

My 4th HD GM Truck nitro276 , 12/06/2012 12 of 13 people found this review helpful My toughest decision was the 6.0 Vortec or the 6.6 Duramax. This was really tough for me. I went with the 6.0 because all the emissions junk on the 6.6 today robs it of fuel economy terribly on top of the $7500 upcharge. This is one tough truck, the toughest vs. the 98, 02, and 06 I previously owned. I don't think there is a task I can throw at this truck that it cannot handle. This is my family's SUV. It carries me, my wife, our two kids, and our German Shepherd comfortably anywhere we want to go. More truck than I really need, but my 06 Sierra 2500HD saved my life when I was hit by a drunk driver. Report Abuse

Chevy 2500HD Great Truck Ed , 10/04/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I just purchased a 2011 Chevrolet 2500HD LTZ. I have only had the truck for 3 days but it has been a pleasure to drive and I love all the gadgets. Remote start, satellite radio, bluetooth phone, onstar, etc. The seating is very comfortable and the build quality is exceptional so far. I would recommend this truck to anyone that enjoys driving, needs a work truck. My main reason for buying this truck was the Heavy Duty part of the truck, 4WD and the great interior. The Bose Stereo system has incredible sound. Report Abuse

Overall a good truck chris303 , 12/19/2011 3 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new, and overall am impressed with the power and capability. Not impressive is the horrible gas mileage and ride quality. Also, Chevrolet did nothing to improve the turning radius: this rig turns just a poorly as my 2003 1 ton. The cab is very luxurious and love the Tahoe dash. It would be nice if they would make Onstar a no cost option; I didn't want it. Unfortunately, my next truck will be a Ford. Report Abuse

Off to a good start john , 11/02/2010 0 of 2 people found this review helpful i purchased the duramax/allison option due to the fact that i own an 11,000 camper. Ford and Dodge were on my list but the duramax reputation led me to this purchase. The build quality seems excellent and you can hardly hear the engine. The interior though somewhat dated is still a nice place to be, though interior storage space is lacking. Overall I feel that this purchase is going to provide many years of quality service for myself and my family. Base stereo, though nice, seems a little weak, I am getting vibrations in the plastic cover over the rear speaker Report Abuse