Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews
My 4th HD GM Truck
My toughest decision was the 6.0 Vortec or the 6.6 Duramax. This was really tough for me. I went with the 6.0 because all the emissions junk on the 6.6 today robs it of fuel economy terribly on top of the $7500 upcharge. This is one tough truck, the toughest vs. the 98, 02, and 06 I previously owned. I don't think there is a task I can throw at this truck that it cannot handle. This is my family's SUV. It carries me, my wife, our two kids, and our German Shepherd comfortably anywhere we want to go. More truck than I really need, but my 06 Sierra 2500HD saved my life when I was hit by a drunk driver.
Chevy 2500HD Great Truck
I just purchased a 2011 Chevrolet 2500HD LTZ. I have only had the truck for 3 days but it has been a pleasure to drive and I love all the gadgets. Remote start, satellite radio, bluetooth phone, onstar, etc. The seating is very comfortable and the build quality is exceptional so far. I would recommend this truck to anyone that enjoys driving, needs a work truck. My main reason for buying this truck was the Heavy Duty part of the truck, 4WD and the great interior. The Bose Stereo system has incredible sound.
Overall a good truck
I bought this truck new, and overall am impressed with the power and capability. Not impressive is the horrible gas mileage and ride quality. Also, Chevrolet did nothing to improve the turning radius: this rig turns just a poorly as my 2003 1 ton. The cab is very luxurious and love the Tahoe dash. It would be nice if they would make Onstar a no cost option; I didn't want it. Unfortunately, my next truck will be a Ford.
Off to a good start
i purchased the duramax/allison option due to the fact that i own an 11,000 camper. Ford and Dodge were on my list but the duramax reputation led me to this purchase. The build quality seems excellent and you can hardly hear the engine. The interior though somewhat dated is still a nice place to be, though interior storage space is lacking. Overall I feel that this purchase is going to provide many years of quality service for myself and my family. Base stereo, though nice, seems a little weak, I am getting vibrations in the plastic cover over the rear speaker
What a TRUCK!
This 6.0L engine is a workhorse, pulls the Airstream effortlessly. Fuel mileage is good while pulling. Like this truck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 2500HD
Related Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer