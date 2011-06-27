Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,855
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|5
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,855
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|no
|no
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|no
|no
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|no
|no
|part time 4WD
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear locking differential
|no
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,855
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,855
|Torque
|380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|6.0 l
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|47.6 ft.
|51.2 ft.
|47.6 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,855
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,855
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|separate rear audio
|no
|yes
|no
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|7 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,855
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|no
|yes
|no
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,855
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|no
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,855
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,855
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front head room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|bucket front seats
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,855
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|40.6 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|61.8 in.
|65.5 in.
|61.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.3 in.
|39.0 in.
|34.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.3 in.
|65.2 in.
|65.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|no
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|no
|yes
|no
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,855
|Front track
|68.6 in.
|68.6 in.
|68.6 in.
|Length
|230.3 in.
|239.9 in.
|230.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|13000 lbs.
|13000 lbs.
|13000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5840 lbs.
|5720 lbs.
|5577 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9200 lbs.
|9200 lbs.
|9200 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.5 in.
|9.5 in.
|9.5 in.
|Height
|76.9 in.
|77.1 in.
|76.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|3360 lbs.
|3480 lbs.
|3623 lbs.
|Wheel base
|143.5 in.
|153.0 in.
|143.5 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|Rear track
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,855
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,855
|chrome steel wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|no
|yes
|LT245/75R E tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|LT265/70R E tires
|no
|yes
|no
|polished alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|All terrain tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,855
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,855
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
