Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,855
Starting MSRP
$39,910
Starting MSRP
$32,705
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating656
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,855
Starting MSRP
$39,910
Starting MSRP
$32,705
automatic locking hubsyesnono
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
mechanical center differentialyesnono
part time 4WDyesnono
Rear locking differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,855
Starting MSRP
$39,910
Starting MSRP
$32,705
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,855
Starting MSRP
$39,910
Starting MSRP
$32,705
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle47.6 ft.51.2 ft.47.6 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,855
Starting MSRP
$39,910
Starting MSRP
$32,705
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesnoyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksnoyesno
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,855
Starting MSRP
$39,910
Starting MSRP
$32,705
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesno
separate rear audionoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,855
Starting MSRP
$39,910
Starting MSRP
$32,705
Air conditioningyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
front and rear reading lightsnoyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)noyesno
simulated wood trim on dashnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,855
Starting MSRP
$39,910
Starting MSRP
$32,705
1 one-touch power windowsyesnoyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,855
Starting MSRP
$39,910
Starting MSRP
$32,705
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,855
Starting MSRP
$39,910
Starting MSRP
$32,705
premium clothyesnoyes
Front head room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnoyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
bucket front seatsnoyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,855
Starting MSRP
$39,910
Starting MSRP
$32,705
Rear head room39.3 in.40.6 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.65.5 in.61.8 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.39.0 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.65.2 in.65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestnoyesno
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,855
Starting MSRP
$39,910
Starting MSRP
$32,705
Front track68.6 in.68.6 in.68.6 in.
Length230.3 in.239.9 in.230.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.13000 lbs.13000 lbs.
Curb weight5840 lbs.5720 lbs.5577 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.9200 lbs.9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.9.5 in.9.5 in.
Height76.9 in.77.1 in.76.8 in.
Maximum payload3360 lbs.3480 lbs.3623 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.153.0 in.143.5 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Rear track66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,855
Starting MSRP
$39,910
Starting MSRP
$32,705
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,855
Starting MSRP
$39,910
Starting MSRP
$32,705
chrome steel wheelsyesnoyes
partial wheel coversyesnoyes
LT245/75R E tiresyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
All season tiresyesnoyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
LT265/70R E tiresnoyesno
polished alloy wheelsnoyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
All terrain tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,855
Starting MSRP
$39,910
Starting MSRP
$32,705
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,855
Starting MSRP
$39,910
Starting MSRP
$32,705
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
