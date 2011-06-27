Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Love this truck
Bought this as a replacement for my 2001 crew cab duramax. I was a little worried about if it would be able to tow my 12000 lb trailer since it has the 6 liter gas engine. As it turned out it has no problem whatever towing it and the 6sp allison tranny is a joy. The mileage could be a little better but since regular gas is alot cheaper here than diesel it works out alright. I especially like the built in trailer braking system instead of having the aftermarket unit hanging under the dash. After 20000 miles I have not had a single problem with this truck . It is as tight and quiet as the day I bought it. I only use it for towing our 35 ft camper. Again love this truck.
New 2007 Silverado 2500 HD
This is a great ride. It looks good, runs good,and has the options I wanted. I just would like to get better gas mileage but who wouldn`t? I`m waiting now for more goodies to put on it.
2500HD LT2 6.0 8 cyl.
The 2500HD rides so much better than a 1500, especially on long trips and going over the mountains. Pulling a car trailer with a 55 Chevy you don't even know it is back there.
Great Truckl
This is a great truck! It has, what seems like, unlimited power, pretty good gas mileage and outstanding creature comforts. The interior of the truck makes long drives easy; I wish I had this truck in college, it would have made the road trips even more exciting.
Truck of the year for a reason
This is my first diesel and I am absolutely amazed at the quick response in acceleration. I've only put 1600 miles on it but average 15 mpg around town and just over 17 hwy. The interior is absolutely great. Instruments are easy to read and with the steering wheel controls, don't have to look around to do most of the common things done while driving (cruise control, radio station, volume). The dash information center is great, mileage avgerage, distance to go before refill. The added feature of integrated brake control for trailering is fantastic. The 180 degree rear doors are really great when loading goods or people in the back seat. Diesel is very quiet. You can actually talk while driving.
