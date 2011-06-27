Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Love this truck superhobie , 04/14/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought this as a replacement for my 2001 crew cab duramax. I was a little worried about if it would be able to tow my 12000 lb trailer since it has the 6 liter gas engine. As it turned out it has no problem whatever towing it and the 6sp allison tranny is a joy. The mileage could be a little better but since regular gas is alot cheaper here than diesel it works out alright. I especially like the built in trailer braking system instead of having the aftermarket unit hanging under the dash. After 20000 miles I have not had a single problem with this truck . It is as tight and quiet as the day I bought it. I only use it for towing our 35 ft camper. Again love this truck. Report Abuse

New 2007 Silverado 2500 HD BHBCO , 05/06/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a great ride. It looks good, runs good,and has the options I wanted. I just would like to get better gas mileage but who wouldn`t? I`m waiting now for more goodies to put on it.

2500HD LT2 6.0 8 cyl. Jerri , 09/10/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The 2500HD rides so much better than a 1500, especially on long trips and going over the mountains. Pulling a car trailer with a 55 Chevy you don't even know it is back there.

Great Truckl Scott Campbell , 02/03/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a great truck! It has, what seems like, unlimited power, pretty good gas mileage and outstanding creature comforts. The interior of the truck makes long drives easy; I wish I had this truck in college, it would have made the road trips even more exciting.