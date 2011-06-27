  1. Home
Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

a true work horse

cdhs, 11/20/2009
I shoe horses for a living, I have a utility body on the back of this beast and the true weight (on the town dump scale) is 9400 lbs. Working on Long Island NY we have to drive it like we hate it. Long and short of it is I just this week broke 200k.. I beat on this truck 6 days a week and it stands tall. Maybe in another 100k ill replace it with another 6.0--=- 6 weeks ago I did the first full break job on this truck-- how can you beat that--- by far the best truck I've ever had the pleasure to own

small problems big money

Alex , 11/08/2009
I have owned my 2500HD for 2 and a half years now and it has been a great truck with great power but it has nickel and dimed me to death with little repairs here and there. It gets used and now has 92,000 miles on it. The 6.0 is awesome but I think I'll go with something else next go around

Need another one

Miss My Chevy 2500HD, 11/15/2008
Best truck or car I ever owned. I miss it. I traded it in on a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee...mistake! If you never owned a Chevy truck, do yourself a favor and get one. The strongest, hardest working truck/car out there.I had the HD and I'm going to get another even if gas goes out of site price wise. I had Corvettes, Z-28 (1994), Mustangs, Dodge Ram (2001) and many other cars (Jeeps..etc.) and the only one I miss is the Chevy Silverado 2500HD. 12-15 miles per gal. Wish that was a little better, but my weak Jeep only gets 16 - 18 miles per gal, and the Jeep already has a transmission leak! Get a Chevy.

duramax allison

cubmandan, 07/19/2004
good strong truck has lots of power a exellent work truck great fuel milage

One tough truck

Ryan, 12/15/2004
I went from a 1975 IH Scout, my first truck, to the 2500HD. So it rides like a Cadillac, to me anyway. I like the ride to be a little stiff, it makes me feel connected to the rode. For those who say it rides too rough, did you test drive it? And do you realize what this truck is intended for? Get a 1500 if you want a smooth ride. The 6.0L is very strong but I would like a little more "get up and go". The interior quality could be stepped up a little also. The turning radius is decent and stock exhaust is throaty. Definitely recommend this truck if it serves your purpose.

