Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
2002 CHEV 2500HD 4wd
Have had continued problems with the drive train, from transmission noise to multiple problems with the front and rear differentials noise and leaking. Vehicle seems reliable in most cases, but leaves that nagging feeling that once the warranty is off I'm going to be looking at repairs on a low milage vehicle (only averages 500 per month). Much fun to drive, but the overall fuel mileage is a w f u l, but that goes with the territory of the 6L engine and the rear end selection.
Love My Allison Tranny!
For every day driving in southern California, also to haul horses, fuel economy has been good, the diesel engine surprisingly quiet. The Allison tranny holds speed going down hill. After hauling horses with the Allison tranny, through incredibly smooth decelerations, I don't think I'll go back to brand X. All in all a Great truck, Very sporty ride compared to its predecessor.
Beware GM Gas Engines!
At 10k miles my truck started knocking. Now at 25k it knocks all the time. Complained to dealer and GM, they extended engine warranty to 5 years/100k miles. What good is a truck that cost $30k that I have to get rid of in 5 years if it doesn't blow before hand? This is from a 40 year GM loyalist and shareholder. Search "piston slap" on the internet for all the sorry details.
Awesome Truck!
I purchased my 2002 Chevrolet 2500HD 4x4 Ext cab truck in 2003. Other than the fuel economy of this truck, I have no compliants. I take care of it but I also use it as a truck. I am a hunter and commonly go off-road on some horrible roads. I have never been stuck and the truck is all stock. I plan on keeping this truck for a long long time and hopefully passing it on to one of my sons as a first truck. Chevrolet really put time, heart, and guts into building this machine!
Bowtie fantasy
This truck has the power and the payload to do anything that I want to do. I have the 8.1L gas engine with the 5 speed Allison and as long as you keep your foot off the pedal, you can get about 15 mpg in the city. It also looks very good.
