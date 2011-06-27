Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Nothing fancy, it just works
I bought this classic 2500 used and it was a steal at the time, as our economy was imploding and contractors were losing their companies and vehicles. It needed tires anyway so I upgraded the wheels/tires quite affordable and it looks sharp. Seat comfort is what won me over. The regular cab is smaller than the Dodge's inside, but with some ingenuity there is space for everything. Ride is firm but tolerable. Loaded it's pretty smooth. Empty you get a little bounce. Steering is work truck vague but it does not wander like some trucks. Reliability has been perfect in over a year of use, though I did have the steering clunk fixed under warranty recall. Great value truck.
Solid, nothing fancy, just what I wanted
I bought my long bed Silverado 2500 6.0 v8 used. Due to market conditions this truck is now worth more than I paid for it 9 months later. I prefer the looks of this "classic" model vs newer Silverados. It gets about 10mpg in frequent stop use, with about 2,000 in the bed all the time. No complaints, as a previous compact V6 truck only got 12mpg w/ similar load . Comfortable seats, good visibility, I like the tighter handling vs light duty trucks that wallow, but ride is rougher unloaded. Buy this for work, not for macho image, there are better country cadillacs out there. So far, no issues w/ reliability. Def. recc bigger wheels for looks. My new wheels transformed it.
