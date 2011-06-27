Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

BrutusC , 07/25/2010

I bought this classic 2500 used and it was a steal at the time, as our economy was imploding and contractors were losing their companies and vehicles. It needed tires anyway so I upgraded the wheels/tires quite affordable and it looks sharp. Seat comfort is what won me over. The regular cab is smaller than the Dodge's inside, but with some ingenuity there is space for everything. Ride is firm but tolerable. Loaded it's pretty smooth. Empty you get a little bounce. Steering is work truck vague but it does not wander like some trucks. Reliability has been perfect in over a year of use, though I did have the steering clunk fixed under warranty recall. Great value truck.