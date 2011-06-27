  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic
  5. Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Silverado 2500HD Classic
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Silverado 2500HD Classics for sale
List Price
$17,495
Used Silverado 2500HD Classic for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Nothing fancy, it just works

BrutusC, 07/25/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this classic 2500 used and it was a steal at the time, as our economy was imploding and contractors were losing their companies and vehicles. It needed tires anyway so I upgraded the wheels/tires quite affordable and it looks sharp. Seat comfort is what won me over. The regular cab is smaller than the Dodge's inside, but with some ingenuity there is space for everything. Ride is firm but tolerable. Loaded it's pretty smooth. Empty you get a little bounce. Steering is work truck vague but it does not wander like some trucks. Reliability has been perfect in over a year of use, though I did have the steering clunk fixed under warranty recall. Great value truck.

Report Abuse

Solid, nothing fancy, just what I wanted

Lawn Ranger, 02/17/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought my long bed Silverado 2500 6.0 v8 used. Due to market conditions this truck is now worth more than I paid for it 9 months later. I prefer the looks of this "classic" model vs newer Silverados. It gets about 10mpg in frequent stop use, with about 2,000 in the bed all the time. No complaints, as a previous compact V6 truck only got 12mpg w/ similar load . Comfortable seats, good visibility, I like the tighter handling vs light duty trucks that wallow, but ride is rougher unloaded. Buy this for work, not for macho image, there are better country cadillacs out there. So far, no issues w/ reliability. Def. recc bigger wheels for looks. My new wheels transformed it.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Silverado 2500HD Classics for sale

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles