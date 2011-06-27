  1. Home
Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Silverado 2500
5(60%)4(20%)3(0%)2(20%)1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
2003 chev crewcab lt 4x4 excellent

chev, 08/01/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this pick up new and traveled back and forth from B.C. Canada to Fort Mac Alberta every 26 days for the past 7 years and the truck has being perfect and unreal averaging 25 miles per gallon, and this is keeping records of every fuel up. the only issue i have is now it appears that rear trans seal or rear engine seal may be leaking. Is this common on these engines.

Silverado is tops

Doyle, 08/09/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Only two warranty problems, one minor, the other a switch for gear position.Unloaded I get up to 28 mpg, with 3,500lb camper I get 16-19 mpg (Canadian gallon). Brakes lasted over 100,000 miles. Would prefer Dodge rear door opening, proper rear door windows, and better cargo tie-downs. Best vehicle I ever owned..

Good Truck

krussell, 07/05/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a solid truck with great performance from the 6.0 liter engine. I tows my 24 foot travel trailer very well and delivers acceptable gas mileage both when towing and not.

another bad car

scordy, 04/19/2003
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

i have a 2003 chevy hd 2500, i hav had it in the shop more than not. i have gon through 2 transmissions, one alternator, one starter, and it is now having troubel with the cooling system. all at 12,000 miles

Silverado 2500 LS Ex Cab

MrMax23, 06/22/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

You just can't beat a Chevy Silverado,Handles great plenty of power with the 6.0 Vortec! Don't make the mistake of buying a Ford or Dodge there is only one Superior truck and that's Silverado!

