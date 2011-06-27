Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

chev k2500 haerrman , 12/24/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Just as good as the 2500HD, infact the inside golve box sticker allows higher camper rating for the 2500 over the HD model. 48K miles / have only changed the oil every 3k / no other issues... Report Abuse

Great Vehicle Bon733 , 01/16/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have only had one problem just after I bought it and it has been working great ever since,