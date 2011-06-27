Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
chev k2500
haerrman, 12/24/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Just as good as the 2500HD, infact the inside golve box sticker allows higher camper rating for the 2500 over the HD model. 48K miles / have only changed the oil every 3k / no other issues...
Great Vehicle
Bon733, 01/16/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I have only had one problem just after I bought it and it has been working great ever since,
kickass
hockeysta18, 11/02/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
runs great, smooth ride, great on gas, easy to maintain, great interior, get the girls
