Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Consumer Reviews

Just as good as the 2500HD, infact the inside golve box sticker allows higher camper rating for the 2500 over the HD model. 48K miles / have only changed the oil every 3k / no other issues...

I fly RC , 12/02/2010

I have had this truck for 10 years now, never a problem with it. I haul my tools around, drywall, plywood, to the top of the bed, firewood to the top of the cab, pulled a bobcat, its a 6.0 gas and its always ready for more. All I do it maintain it and it never leaves me stranded. I'll buy another one when its time.