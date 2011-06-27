  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Silverado 2500
5.0
4 reviews
chev k2500

haerrman, 12/24/2002
Just as good as the 2500HD, infact the inside golve box sticker allows higher camper rating for the 2500 over the HD model. 48K miles / have only changed the oil every 3k / no other issues...

Love my truck

I fly RC, 12/02/2010
I have had this truck for 10 years now, never a problem with it. I haul my tools around, drywall, plywood, to the top of the bed, firewood to the top of the cab, pulled a bobcat, its a 6.0 gas and its always ready for more. All I do it maintain it and it never leaves me stranded. I'll buy another one when its time.

Great Vehicle

Bon733, 01/16/2004
I have only had one problem just after I bought it and it has been working great ever since,

kickass

hockeysta18, 11/02/2004
runs great, smooth ride, great on gas, easy to maintain, great interior, get the girls

