Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Silverado 1500HD
5(67%)4(27%)3(1%)2(1%)1(4%)
4.5
51 reviews
Amazing!

special k , 06/01/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I had a 2002 1500hd crew cab but I got t-boned and I needed a new truck, the 02 was the best truck I have ever had but when I found this 03 I was so happy! I think the 2002 was a little more comfortable but other than that everything is amazing! Took it out to South Dakota pheasant hunting and the 4wd got us through snow drifts that were over the hood! It's so much fun to drive, I think the front end reminds me to much of a car, but I'm gonna put a new hood on it so yeah. We also pull a 20 ft deep v ranger boat with it and it doesn't even know its back there, and my uncle pulled it with his Ford f250 and said he struggled so yeah, go Chevy!

One Handling Chevy Truck

napadave, 08/30/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The Quadrasteer ROCKS. This is my 8th Chev 4X4. Although the IFS is not the off roader that the pre 88's were, this is an awesome truck. The power is awesome, but the mileage is poor around town. I have a 8 1/2' camper made for the short box with a full queen over cab and a 18' boat and it handles them like a dream. With the load it does not affect the mileage much. The Quadrasteer is great with or without a load. I like it so much i don't even drive in 2 wheel steer.

1500 HD

Pat Briden, 04/11/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

exceptional towing vehicle, good in snow and slippery conditions, vibration in exhaust system, doesn't like to run cold, once warm it run very well, manf. says to run the rear tires at 80psi but it is very hard and rough, run them at 55 and front at 50, while towing I run the rear at 75 and front at 50, towing switch is sometimes apion unless your towing on hills or steep grades, don't use the switch on normal towning, running with syntheics since 800 miles and it runs smoother

Not a bad truck

John Ellis, 02/07/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Has done what I wanted it to do. Not impressed with the cost of ownership due to electrical problems, poor gas mileage, hazard/signal flasher going bad, and the steering mechanism needing lubricated.

Great 4 x 4

yp, 08/18/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This truck is great. I traded in my 2002 Z71. The power in this truck is incredible. However, the gas mileage is not impressive. I put a Magnaflow Catback exhaust to increase gas mileage and it did not work although I did get 20 more horses. I am going to put a K & N filter. I heard that improves the gas mileage. So far I love the truck!

