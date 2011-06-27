  1. Home
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Most powerful engine available in a half-ton, can carry six passengers, high tow rating, available four-wheel steering.
  • Reduced fuel mileage, spotty build quality.
$2,250
$2,250
Used Silverado 1500HD for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The available Quadrasteer system makes this crew cab one of the best vehicles around for hauling the family, as well as the boat.

2003 Highlights

The Silverado gets a makeover this year that includes a new front fascia and revised side moldings and taillights. Up-level LT models get power-folding heated mirrors with puddle lamps and turn signal indicators. On the inside, the Silverado offers new entertainment options, such as a Bose audio system with rear-seat controls, XM Satellite Radio and a DVD-based entertainment system. The instrument panel and center console have been redesigned, and Chevrolet has added new seats, a more comprehensive driver information center and a dual-zone climate control system. For increased safety, Silverados now feature a standard front-passenger-sensing system that deactivates the airbag for children. On the hardware side, the all-new Quadrasteer four-wheel steering system, which increases low-speed maneuverability and towing stability, is now optional. The standard 6.0-liter V8 gets electronic throttle control, as well as the ability to run exclusively on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or a mix of CNG and gasoline.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD.

5(67%)
4(27%)
3(1%)
2(1%)
1(4%)
4.5
51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing!
special k ,06/01/2010
I had a 2002 1500hd crew cab but I got t-boned and I needed a new truck, the 02 was the best truck I have ever had but when I found this 03 I was so happy! I think the 2002 was a little more comfortable but other than that everything is amazing! Took it out to South Dakota pheasant hunting and the 4wd got us through snow drifts that were over the hood! It's so much fun to drive, I think the front end reminds me to much of a car, but I'm gonna put a new hood on it so yeah. We also pull a 20 ft deep v ranger boat with it and it doesn't even know its back there, and my uncle pulled it with his Ford f250 and said he struggled so yeah, go Chevy!
One Handling Chevy Truck
napadave,08/30/2003
The Quadrasteer ROCKS. This is my 8th Chev 4X4. Although the IFS is not the off roader that the pre 88's were, this is an awesome truck. The power is awesome, but the mileage is poor around town. I have a 8 1/2' camper made for the short box with a full queen over cab and a 18' boat and it handles them like a dream. With the load it does not affect the mileage much. The Quadrasteer is great with or without a load. I like it so much i don't even drive in 2 wheel steer.
1500 HD
Pat Briden,04/11/2004
exceptional towing vehicle, good in snow and slippery conditions, vibration in exhaust system, doesn't like to run cold, once warm it run very well, manf. says to run the rear tires at 80psi but it is very hard and rough, run them at 55 and front at 50, while towing I run the rear at 75 and front at 50, towing switch is sometimes apion unless your towing on hills or steep grades, don't use the switch on normal towning, running with syntheics since 800 miles and it runs smoother
Not a bad truck
John Ellis,02/07/2008
Has done what I wanted it to do. Not impressed with the cost of ownership due to electrical problems, poor gas mileage, hazard/signal flasher going bad, and the steering mechanism needing lubricated.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
More about the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD

Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500HD Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS is priced between $2,250 and$2,250 with odometer readings between 354474 and354474 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 Silverado 1500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,250 and mileage as low as 354474 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD.

Can't find a used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,628.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,646.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,462.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,548.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

