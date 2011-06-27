2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Review
Pros & Cons
- Most powerful engine available in a half-ton, can carry six passengers, high tow rating, available four-wheel steering.
- Reduced fuel mileage, spotty build quality.
Other years
List Price
$2,250
Edmunds' Expert Review
The available Quadrasteer system makes this crew cab one of the best vehicles around for hauling the family, as well as the boat.
2003 Highlights
The Silverado gets a makeover this year that includes a new front fascia and revised side moldings and taillights. Up-level LT models get power-folding heated mirrors with puddle lamps and turn signal indicators. On the inside, the Silverado offers new entertainment options, such as a Bose audio system with rear-seat controls, XM Satellite Radio and a DVD-based entertainment system. The instrument panel and center console have been redesigned, and Chevrolet has added new seats, a more comprehensive driver information center and a dual-zone climate control system. For increased safety, Silverados now feature a standard front-passenger-sensing system that deactivates the airbag for children. On the hardware side, the all-new Quadrasteer four-wheel steering system, which increases low-speed maneuverability and towing stability, is now optional. The standard 6.0-liter V8 gets electronic throttle control, as well as the ability to run exclusively on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or a mix of CNG and gasoline.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD.
Most helpful consumer reviews
special k ,06/01/2010
I had a 2002 1500hd crew cab but I got t-boned and I needed a new truck, the 02 was the best truck I have ever had but when I found this 03 I was so happy! I think the 2002 was a little more comfortable but other than that everything is amazing! Took it out to South Dakota pheasant hunting and the 4wd got us through snow drifts that were over the hood! It's so much fun to drive, I think the front end reminds me to much of a car, but I'm gonna put a new hood on it so yeah. We also pull a 20 ft deep v ranger boat with it and it doesn't even know its back there, and my uncle pulled it with his Ford f250 and said he struggled so yeah, go Chevy!
napadave,08/30/2003
The Quadrasteer ROCKS. This is my 8th Chev 4X4. Although the IFS is not the off roader that the pre 88's were, this is an awesome truck. The power is awesome, but the mileage is poor around town. I have a 8 1/2' camper made for the short box with a full queen over cab and a 18' boat and it handles them like a dream. With the load it does not affect the mileage much. The Quadrasteer is great with or without a load. I like it so much i don't even drive in 2 wheel steer.
Pat Briden,04/11/2004
exceptional towing vehicle, good in snow and slippery conditions, vibration in exhaust system, doesn't like to run cold, once warm it run very well, manf. says to run the rear tires at 80psi but it is very hard and rough, run them at 55 and front at 50, while towing I run the rear at 75 and front at 50, towing switch is sometimes apion unless your towing on hills or steep grades, don't use the switch on normal towning, running with syntheics since 800 miles and it runs smoother
John Ellis,02/07/2008
Has done what I wanted it to do. Not impressed with the cost of ownership due to electrical problems, poor gas mileage, hazard/signal flasher going bad, and the steering mechanism needing lubricated.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
