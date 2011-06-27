I had a 2002 1500hd crew cab but I got t-boned and I needed a new truck, the 02 was the best truck I have ever had but when I found this 03 I was so happy! I think the 2002 was a little more comfortable but other than that everything is amazing! Took it out to South Dakota pheasant hunting and the 4wd got us through snow drifts that were over the hood! It's so much fun to drive, I think the front end reminds me to much of a car, but I'm gonna put a new hood on it so yeah. We also pull a 20 ft deep v ranger boat with it and it doesn't even know its back there, and my uncle pulled it with his Ford f250 and said he struggled so yeah, go Chevy!

Read more