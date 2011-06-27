Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD for Sale Near Me
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS168,883 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ressler Chevrolet - Bozeman / Montana
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD is well equipped and includes the following key features, 16" x 6.5" Chrome Styled Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Engine Block Heater, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, LS Equipment Group, Rear window defroster, Skid Plate Package, Tilt steering wheel, Transmission Temperature Gauge.Olympic White 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS 4D Crew Cab 4WD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFIServicing the Bozeman, Butte, Billings, Great Falls, Missoula, Kalispell, Helena, and Great Southwest Montana areas for over 21 years. We offer transparency with the opportunity to build your deal online, buy from home, or visit one of our clean, state of the art Ressler facilities. We also offer remote test drives and vehicle delivery within the Gallatin Valley. As part of the Ressler group, we are "Community Born, Community Driven."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS with AWD/4WD, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK13U93F209574
Stock: D913742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $2,250Good Deal | $670 below market
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS354,474 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
Four Wheel Drive - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS with AWD/4WD, 6ft Bed, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Upgraded Stereo, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK13U53F249263
Stock: 121748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- New Listing$11,900
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LSNot providedDelivery available*
M-K-T Auto Sales - Anderson / South Carolina
Nice 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD...6.0...4x4...Crew Cab For more photos of this vehicle and other great deals visit us on the web at www.mktas.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK13U63F148572
Stock: M8572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,999
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT126,436 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MJ McGuire Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Rugby / North Dakota
M J McGuire Company is very proud to offer this trusty 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT in Olympic White Beautifully equipped with Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment (Transmission Temperature Gauge), LT Equipment Group (2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Deep Tinted Solar-Ray Glass, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, OnStar 1-Year Safe Sound Service, Outside Power Folding Black Rear-View Mirror, Sound System Feature w/Rear Audio Controls, and Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls), Ride-Control Suspension Package, Skid Plate Package, 4-Speed Automatic HD, 4WD, 145 Amps Alternator, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Quadrasteer Steering, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Amber Roof Marker Lamps (5), Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Compass, Custom Leather Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer, Front and Rear Specially Molded Wheel Flares, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Rear Limited-Slip Differential, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear audio controls, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spare Tire Lock, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter! 4-Speed Automatic HD, 4WD. Olympic White 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT 4D Crew Cab 4WD 4-Speed Automatic HD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Odometer is 55961 miles below market average! Drive a little, Save a lot at M J McGuire's in Rugby, ND!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK13U23F223767
Stock: R1145B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $9,971
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS183,691 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Findlay Buick GMC - Prescott / Arizona
Welcome to Findlay Buick GMC in Prescott, AZ. All of our vehicles are hand picked and inspected for your piece of mind. This Chevrolet is equipped with the following options:4-Speed Automatic HD.Clean CARFAX. Dark Gray Metallic 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS RWD 4-Speed Automatic HD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGC13U23F254241
Stock: G45351A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- $3,495
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS228,027 milesDelivery available*
Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK13U63F197738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$18,492
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT41,579 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rydell Chevrolet - Waterloo / Iowa
4-Speed Automatic HD, 4WD, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Deep Tinted Solar-Ray Glass, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, LT Equipment Group, OnStar 1-Year Safe & Sound Service, Outside Power Folding Black Rear-View Mirror, Sound System Feature w/Rear Audio Controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Compass, Custom Leather Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear audio controls, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4-Speed Automatic HD, 4WD, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Deep Tinted Solar-Ray Glass, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, LT Equipment Group, OnStar 1-Year Safe & Sound Service, Outside Power Folding Black Rear-View Mirror, Sound System Feature w/Rear Audio Controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls. Dark Gray Metallic 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic HD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Recent Arrival! Odometer is 142672 miles below market average! One Low Price. Plain & Simple. Always! Can't make it to the store? Shop online and we deliver!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK13U13F202182
Stock: 47091B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New Listing$10,995
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT157,763 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Burien Chevrolet - Burien / Washington
**6.0L V8!!**, **LOW MILES**, **COMPLETELY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**, **LOCAL TRADE**.Find a great deal on new and used or pre-owned vehicles at our auto dealership in the Seattle area. Family-owned and operated locally for several generations, you'll enjoy doing business with a local car dealer that gives back to the community by donating to local schools, churches, youth athletic leagues and charities, where you can keep your own buying decisions local and support your community, rather than doing business with some far-away publicly traded corporation. Burien is a one stop shop in the Puget Sound area for automotive parts, accessories, factory trained technicians, auto accessories, auto repair and maintenance or oil changes, wheel covers, wipers, tires, tire rotations, a state-of-the-art body shop and collision center and other miscellaneous items for your car, truck, van, SUV, sport utility or crossover vehicle. So whether you're looking for used cars in Washington State or new cars in the Pacific Northwest, Burien Chevrolet is a car dealership in the Seattle area that is easy to get to, located just a mile west of Sea-Tac International Airport, where you can fly and drive for an easy, hassle-free car buying experience and see the USA in your Chevrolet or other make vehicle. And with our best price quotes the first time, we shop the auto auctions so you don't have to, saving valuable effort: we respect your time! Enjoy a hassle free experience shopping for a new or used car located at our dealerships serving the cities of Burien, Seattle and Renton, as well as Kirkland, Bellevue, Tacoma, Sumner, Des Moines, Normandy Park, Federal Way and West Seattle. So if you're looking for a really good deal or just looking to get an auto loan for the vehicle you want or find out what your trade or trade-in might be worth at current fair market book value, think Burien for all of your automotive needs. Put us on your shopping list for a deal you'll feel good about, because we're not far from where you are!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK13U43F138963
Stock: C9118A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $6,995
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS131,726 milesDelivery available*
Amarillo Hyundai - Amarillo / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGC13U23F236855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS153,778 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
2 Owner 0 Accidents New Car Store Trade! Newer Tires, All New Metal Rockers. Make sure to take advantage of our Competitive Financing Programs for ALL types of credit. Extended warranties are available to guarantee you ride smart in your new vehicle. Our Inventory changes weekly, call us at 920-233-5100 to make an appointment for a test drive. We sell and service all makes and models and have over 250 vehicles in inventory. Our employees are friendly and have the experience to make your shopping experience comfortable and enjoyable. Start by filling out a credit application at www.UltimateRidesInc.com and you could be driving home in your new vehicle today! For more pictures and a video on every vehicle in our inventory please visit our website, www.UltimateRidesInc.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK13U02F161235
Stock: 7664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2019
- New Listing$6,000
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS170,733 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Champion Chevrolet of Fowlerville - Fowlerville / Michigan
Located At Champion Chevrolet In Howell, MI And Available At All 7 Champion Auto Group Locations! Questions Or To Schedule A Test Drive Call/Text 517-292-0444. To Keep You Safe, We Deliver! Buy Online-Text-Email-Chat-Phone 517-292-0444 And We Will Deliver Your Next Vehicle To Your Door! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! ITS THAT EASY. Local Trade, TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR AS/IS WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC VEHICLES, THEY SELL QUICKLY SO ACT FAST!, ABS brakes, Compass, Fleetside Body Ordering Code, Front Reclining Heated Bucket Seats, HD Trailering Special Equipment, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, LT Decor, LT Equipment Group, Platform Trailer Hitch, Remote keyless entry, Transmission Oil Cooler. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Every pre-owned vehicle comes with an autobiography which includes a vehicle history report as well what we did in service to get your vehicle ready for you! We pride ourselves on value pricing our vehicles and exceeding customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGC13U82F173498
Stock: P5394B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $11,987
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT160,625 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
Come check out this really nice 1/2 ton 4X4. It is in good condition and runs well. Get ready for the woods or work(not as fun). You will be treated professionally and without pressure to buy. Come check us out.....you will be glad you did. If we do not have what you are looking for we will help locate something for you. Trades welcome and financing available. Call email or text for additional information. 406-495-1890
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK13U05F919577
Stock: 919577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$13,999
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT88,544 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lawrence Chevrolet - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT Silver Birch Metallic 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Odometer is 80518 miles below market average! Welcome to Lawrence Chevrolet, where we pride ourselves on our years of providing trustworthy, honest customer service. We've been your local Mechanicsburg Chevrolet dealer since 1980, and hope to continue filling all your automotive needs for years to come. It takes a stellar customer service staff to live up to the industry's expectations for outstanding service, and we routinely succeed in pleasing our loyal customers. More reasons why there's lots to love at Lawrence!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK13U25F897341
Stock: 668047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $11,999
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT123,993 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
12K And Under Motors - Nicholasville / Kentucky
This four wheel drive 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD 4WD LS Crew Cab Auto w/ 6.0L features a Summit White Exterior with a Medium Gray Cloth Interior and has only 123,993 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Includes Multi-zone Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Single-Disc CD Player MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 0.0 Highway MPG and 0.0 City MPG! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD comes Factory equipped with an impressive 8cyl, 6.0l, 300.0hp engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Four Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive, Power Locks, Front Tow Hooks, Power Mirrors, Transmission Overdrive Switch, Gasoline Engine, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering INTERIOR OPTIONS: Cloth Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Bench Seat (Split), Adjustable Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s), Bench Seat EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Oversize Off-Road Tires, Chrome Wheels, Auto Headlamp SAFETY OPTIONS: Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Consider that it also has Keyless Entry , Multi-Zone Climate Control , and an Anti-Theft System installed to help protect your vehicle from vandalism burglary. It also has an Auxiliary Power Outlet and Single-Disc CD Changer .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK13U55F839904
Stock: 839904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2019
- $6,995
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT187,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK13UX5F810866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,000
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS185,158 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill McRae Ford - Jacksonville / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK13U15F881812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,999
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS205,055 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Aberdeen Chrysler Center - Aberdeen / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK13U25F821375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$10,000
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT2196,104 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dondelinger Chevrolet - Baxter / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! **Wholesale4Sale** as-is cars priced cheap before they go to auction** Call for details**, ***CREW CAB/4X4/LT/6.5' BOX/HEAVY DUTY***, ***VORTEC 6.0L V8***, ***BOSE AUDIO***, ***SILVER BIRCH METALLIC***. The flag is up and the coffee is on at Dondelinger Auto Family! For more information please visit us at www.dondelingerauto.com or call 1-218-829-4787.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK13U46F108933
Stock: 69387-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020