2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic Review
Pros & Cons
- Crew cab spacious enough to carry six passengers, strong 6.0-liter V8 engine, impressive tow rating.
- Lacks refinement and some key safety features compared to rivals, some low-grade cabin materials.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
For those who need extra towing capacity, the burly 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic is a good option. But if towing is not a big priority, the Nissan Titan and Dodge Ram are better choices overall.
Vehicle overview
Although this generation of the Chevy pickup is at the end of its lifespan, it doesn't mean that the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic is completely outdated. This Silverado presents a compelling package if a lot of towing and hauling are required. A class-leading tow rating of 10,300 pounds makes the 1500HD the pickup of choice if you need all-out towing capability in a light-duty pickup. Actually, the HD strikes a nice balance by providing capabilities close to those of the 2500-series Silverado along with the more forgiving ride of the 1500-series trucks. Another couple of assets in the HD's favor are the standard 6.0-liter V8 that provides plenty of smooth, strong power, comfortable seats front and rear, and the availability of the OnStar communications system (which can be used to get directions, make reservations or summon medical help if needed).
Still, the Silverado shows it age when compared against the newer pickups from Dodge, Ford, Nissan and Toyota. Those trucks surpass the Chevy in terms of overall refinement, safety features and interior design, and although they can't match the 1500HD's impressive tow rating, their V8s furnish respectable performance as well. Unless towing capacity is your primary reason for buying a pickup truck, we would encourage you to try out the competition or check out the all-new Silverado before you buy.
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic models
The 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic is only available in a crew cab body style. Three trim levels are offered: 1LT, 2LT and 3LT. The 1LT comes with cruise control, keyless entry, an AM/FM/CD stereo and dual-zone air-conditioning. The 2LT adds automatic climate control, a power driver seat and Bose audio. The 3LT features leather seating (with heat and 10-way power adjustment for the front seats), a six-disc CD changer, upgraded outside mirrors and alloy wheels. Major options include the OnStar communications system, a sunroof, a Bose audio system, XM satellite radio and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The sole power plant choice is a 6.0-liter V8 rated at 300 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque. The Vortec 6000, as it's called, is mated to a heavy-duty four-speed automatic transmission that features a tow-haul mode (which adjusts shift points for better performance under load). Both two- and four-wheel-drive versions of the pickup truck are available. Living up to the "heavy-duty" abbreviation in its name, the Silverado 1500HD can tow up to 10,300 pounds.
Safety
Larger four-wheel disc brakes (borrowed from GM's 3/4-ton pickups) are standard and come with ABS. Traction control is optional, but many desirable safety features, such as stability control and side curtain airbags, are not available. In crash testing, the Chevy Silverado pickup truck received a rating of "Marginal" (third lowest out of four rankings) in the IIHS' frontal-offset crash test, while NHTSA frontal impact testing yielded four stars (out of five) for the driver and three stars for the front passenger.
Driving
Despite its hefty tow rating, the 2007 Silverado 1500HD is still comfortable enough to be a daily driver. The big V8 provides swift acceleration and the heavy-duty automatic transmission shifts with authority. The steering feels vague on center, but it's light and precise enough for easy maneuvering. A combination of torsion bars up front and leaf springs in the rear give the Silverado a comfortable, if not refined, ride in most situations.
Interior
The cabin offers simple controls and clear, uncluttered gauges. Materials quality is unimpressive, and build quality, though improved over the last few years, is still behind the competition. There is plenty of room for six passengers, and the crew cab configuration makes for easy entry and exit. A driver message center monitors multiple vehicle systems, such as coolant temperature and remaining oil life.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 1500HD Classic
Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019