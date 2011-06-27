Vehicle overview

Although this generation of the Chevy pickup is at the end of its lifespan, it doesn't mean that the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic is completely outdated. This Silverado presents a compelling package if a lot of towing and hauling are required. A class-leading tow rating of 10,300 pounds makes the 1500HD the pickup of choice if you need all-out towing capability in a light-duty pickup. Actually, the HD strikes a nice balance by providing capabilities close to those of the 2500-series Silverado along with the more forgiving ride of the 1500-series trucks. Another couple of assets in the HD's favor are the standard 6.0-liter V8 that provides plenty of smooth, strong power, comfortable seats front and rear, and the availability of the OnStar communications system (which can be used to get directions, make reservations or summon medical help if needed).

Still, the Silverado shows it age when compared against the newer pickups from Dodge, Ford, Nissan and Toyota. Those trucks surpass the Chevy in terms of overall refinement, safety features and interior design, and although they can't match the 1500HD's impressive tow rating, their V8s furnish respectable performance as well. Unless towing capacity is your primary reason for buying a pickup truck, we would encourage you to try out the competition or check out the all-new Silverado before you buy.