2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews

Good truck but some transmission issues Gopackgo209 , 07/26/2019 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) 91 of 95 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2019 Silverado in July 2019 and it has developed a strange lurching motion while coming to a stop kind of feels like hitting a small pothole after doing some research GM has been aware of this and other issues with the 8 speed transmission for about 4 years now. I’m taking it back to the dealer to see if they can fix it I still like the truck but this issue is really disappointing and is starting to ruin my new truck buying experience so do your research before buying any GM vehicle with this transmission I have a LT double cab with the 5.3 V8 Updated on 1/29/2020, 6700 miles, the problems with the transmission have mostly gone away. I would say 95% of the time I drive the truck it shifts fine, and any rough shifts are more smoother now. I like everything else about the truck..the new design, the performance, the comfort and new tech features are great. It seems like anything you buy nowadays has some technical issues or doesn’t last as long as the old versions use to. Bottom line I would recommend the Silverado but if you’re looking to buy a new one, you might want to wait for the 2021 models as they’ll have the new GM 10 speed transmissions which are supposed new be better/newer than the 8 speed. I hope this info helps REVIEW UPDATE: It’s been just over a year now since I bought my truck I have about 10,000 miles on it now so I thought I would update my original review. The last time I took my truck back to my local dealer was in January 2020 and they reprogrammed the transmission module and I have not really had an issue with the transmission since then so that helped a lot. My last truck was a 2001 Silverado so it took a little getting used to all the new computer controlled components but I am really enjoying my new truck now and I now feel the same way about my new truck that I used to feel about my old truck it’s a part of the family now. I’m sure you truck guys know what I mean. So I would recommend Chevy trucks to anyone thinking of buying a new truck just take your time, do a lot of test drives, do your due diligence and make an educated decision. Good luck Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First Truck after 50 Years on this Planet Kurt , 05/15/2019 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 58 of 63 people found this review helpful So, I have long owned sedans or sports cars and decided in my "elder" years to get a grown up vehicle and get a truck. Did a lot of research, and the list came down to 2. Chevy LT Crew Cab with Z71 package or Ford F-150 Lariat with 302A package, so it would be apples to apples, as far as options were concerned. Oh, and I drove the LT Trail Boss edition. It felt like I was driving a HMMWV. While I liked driving those in the military, off road, the TB was not my idea of a daily commuter. I liked both trucks equally, but the Ford came in about $10k more in price. So, I went with the Chevy. Two weeks in, and almost zero complaints. The trucks rides well, accelerates well with the V8, gets decent gas mileage, only requires regular gas, and has every nice to have option I wanted except for rear sensors. That is probably going to cost me some day, as I am used to parking vehicles which are a LOT smaller. :) Only minor complaint I have is I absolutely HATE the auto-stop feature on the truck and the fact it cannot be permanently disabled. True, you can hit a button and disable it every time you start it, but that is easy to forget, and when you want instant power from a stop and you don't have it, that sucks. I love the interior, even though it is not the "grandest" out there, but it's a truck....I could care less about leather and refinement. As far as some reviewers complaining about the large center console, maybe they should explain why it is so large...because it is an emergency sixth seat, should you need one!!! That's right, fold it up, and it is a seat complete with seat belt and leg room, but I am sure the professional reviewers didn't bother to think, "hey that center console is huge, I wonder why?...maybe we should ask?...naw, we'll just complain about it." Overall, VERY happy with my truck. :) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

New Silverado for the WIN! Tyler , 04/23/2019 LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) 60 of 68 people found this review helpful I just recently purchased a 2019 Silverado Crew Cab LT Trail Boss. Previously I owned a 2015 Silverado Crew Cab LT. I loved my 2015, it was a great truck. Reliable, comfortable, tons of power and decent fuel economy for a full size truck. It was one of those trucks that you can get attached too, which I did hahaha. Once I saw the new Silverado I was a little apprehensive to the design. I though maybe they went a little to bold and progressive. I saw a ton of people bashing it on social media. Once you see the truck in person your prospective might change like mine did. I absolutely love the look of the new Silverado. To me it encompasses the entire Silverado history of trucks into one new design. You can see the previous look of the old Silverado's if you are a true Chevrolet Person, but you have to be okay with a new progressive design. This new truck is night and day difference than the previous generation. Trust me I know I owned one for 4 years. You can tell Chevrolet put a ton of engineering in this new truck. Everything is purpose built, but NOT overdone in anyway. I seriously don't understand why you would want some huge screen to control everything in your truck like the ram. To me it is just more electronics to break and more distractions to a already very distracted driver that is on the road now. I also don't understand why people are bashing the new Silverado interior. "IT IS NOT THE SAME INTERIOR WITH MINOR UPDATES" The interior is completely new people! Heck the entire cab is reconfigured and different than the previous generation truck. You will find that yes the layout of the interior is very similar as far as the look, but with a completely different driving position. The seat materials are definitely higher quality with cloth or leather. Massive amount of space in the second row with the crew cab and now a acceptable amount of space with he double cab model. You will find a ton of head room. I mean a ton. I love the new infotainment center. The controls are straight forward and works very well. Absolutely no problems. You have to see it for yourself. This truck drives great, I mean really great. I can't believe how comfortable it is. Extremely quiet going down the road. I am planning a very long road trip this September and I know this truck is going to be amazing and I will not feel a fatigued from driving all day long. Off road capabilities are defiantly great for a full size truck. You can tell the suspension has been resigned. It eats up the harsh bumps. My old truck would definitely be throwing around a lot more than my new truck. Fuel Economy is exactly what the Sticker says too. Overall this new truck checks all of my box's and I am very happy with my purchase. I would recommend the new Silverado to anyone! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2019 model Silverado is a MAJOR improvement! Southern by choice in GA , 05/22/2019 LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) 28 of 32 people found this review helpful I drove a 2017 Silverado LT with the 5.3 AFM engine with the 6 speed tranny before buying the 2019. The 2017 Silverado was awesome and I loved it! But this new 2019 with the new and upgraded 5.3 DFM engine, paired with the 8 speed tranny is in a whole new class! This truck is also roomier, has more cargo space, the engine and tranny marriage is smoother and makes driving our up-and-down hills of north GA almost disappear with near-effortless driving with near-imperceptible shifting. The truck is even quieter than my Cadillac, which is amazing. This truck clobbers both the RAM 1500 and the Ford F-150 overall in my opinion. The Ford and Ram may beat the Chevy on a few INsignificant line items that most people don't care about in the half-ton category. Many reviews point out the others may have a larger fuel tank (who cares?), a few tenths of a second faster (who cares?), can tow a couple hundred pounds more (who cares? If you tow stuff bigger than the 1500 Silverado can handle, then you should be driving a 3/4 or 1 ton anyway (common sense, duhh). But OVERALL the Chevy is a whole step above (crash, bang, thump-bump busted transmissions) Ford, and Ram (many buyers still look at like it's a Dodge so don't be surprised by the resale value once you drive it off the lot). The new Chevy simply takes the cake again! Ok, there are some gnat-bites that I wish were better on the 2019 Silverado: No ash tray!? I don't smoke, but I always use the ashtray for storing small things that I want quick access to (Chapstick, a trailer key, etc). Not a big deal, but initially a disappointment. The auto-start-stop is great at times, but also of goofy at times in stop and go traffic, but the Chevy has a button that I can press to temporarily disable the auto-stop whenever I don't want it to engage. Also, it irks me that Chevy doesn't have auto-up-down for all four windows. It has auto DOWN for all four, but auto UP only for the driver. My wife's recent Toyota and current Honda all have auto-up AND down for all windows; I wish Chevy would step up and do the same. Finally, for some reason Chevy decided to make the turn signal "stalk" just a "toggle" for the high/low beam operation. In the 2017 Silverado, the high-beam would be set by pushing the stalk forward, and it would stay forward until I would pull it back again to revert to low beam. That configuration is great because I can keep my eyes on the road rather than having to look down to see if the high beams are on or off (especially on stretches of road where I often switch back and forth between high and low beams). It's easy to forget whether you're on high or low beam in many situations, but you can touch the stalk and know instantly whether you're on hi or lo beam. But the 2019 stalk is only a "toggle" for hi and lo, meaning you PUSH the stalk forward for hi beam and the stalk just pops back into its original position. So if a car appears over a hill, and you can't remember if your beams are on hi or lo, you can tell only by taking your eyes off the road and looking at the dash board for a blue light. In the 2019, too many times I pull the stalk again, only to realize I was already on lo beam, and inadvertently turn the hi beams on which is followed by getting flashed by a now angry or confused oncoming driver who is wondering why I flashed my hi beams at him. This is probably the biggest blunder Chevy made on the 2019. I think it's a safety issue and Chevy could do a recall to replace the stalk mechanism, but don't hold your breath. Otherwise, I love the 2019 Silverado would buy it again in a heartbeat! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse