Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews
Love This Truck
I read many of the negative reviews regarding the 2014 model so I waited for the 2015 to come out. I really like this truck. It is very quiet and rides great. The interior fit and finish is excellent. I have 1200 miles on it now with no problems. I drove several 2014 models and they all had a bit of a vibration to them. I believe it was due to flat spots on the Good Year Wrangler tires. I went ATV riding with my sons over the weekend and there was no internet or phone service, so the hotspot in the truck really came in handy. The truck gets great mileage when it utilizes the 4 cyl mode (I think it could stay in 4 cyl mode longer) but seems just OK in 8 cyl mode.
Best new truck I have owned
This is still a very new truck but what a winner. I traded my 07 Silverado on this one and could not be happier. Decided this time to look at Fords as well as Chevy and GMC. Drove the F-150 and it took the entire test drive for the trucks a/c to cool it down. Big no no for me being from south Florida. First impression of the Silverado was love at first drive. Extremely quiet for what is an "offroad" set up with the Z71 package. Nice tight ride and handling. The biggest change for me is the mileage. Real world driving city and highway on the very first tank 17.5 mpg. Best so far was 21.8! I will never look at another truck again, Chevy for life.
2015 Chevy Silverado crewcab
So I purchased my silverado in april of '15 and have had nothing but issues with it since. Around June '15 the high pressure AC line ruptured and caused an AC failure, ok its hot in Texas. Both factory Goodyear tires ruptured in August after only 10k miles and nearly destroyed both factory 20's on the passenger side, GM would not replace, again its Goodyear. Now in January my rear main seal "failed", my service guy's words, caused an large oil puddle in my driveway. This caused the dealership to have to remove the engine and replace the seal and cover, cover? yes the cover had to be replaced as well, because the tech mentioned that he had to perform a seal replacement on another same year truck and the cover was warped. And lastly we are in March of '16 and now my transmission is slipping....bad, I hate this truck and will never buy another Chevy as long as I live.
Love This Truck!
Traded my 2013 Tundra for the Chevy . Best move move I could have made! Rides like a dream. Got 23. 4 MG on the first road trip. Handles much much better than the Tundra, easier to drive, get in and out of and park. It drops from 8 to 4 effortlessly. I have had Fords, Dodges, and Toyota. Chevy is the best by far.
Love the truck, HATE the OnStar!
Truck is great, BUT after buying it found out that the navigation doesn't work without OnStar putting in the address. As a Realtor, I am used to putting in 20 address locations for the day, then taking clients to each of them. Just press a button and the next is set, conversations are not interrupted or anything. Now, I have to contact OnStar after each visit and have them put the next location in. Finally quit using it an am just using my Android phone instead. Found out that the remote start and door locking is also OnStar too. Much as I like the truck, I will not buy another vehicle that has OnStar, it ties in too closely with the other systems. Then having them call you to tell you about the special offers???? Come on, too much! Found out you can't remove it either. Sound like I am totally against it? Yep, you bet! Would rather have a self driving car. Also, mine has the V8 but that wasn't a choice on this website.
