Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
MY SILVERADO COMES THROUGH
MY 2010 SILVERADO HAS 67,000 MILES now. No problems at this time. REPLACED TIRES WITH COOPER AT3 WORKS WELL. USE FULL SYNTHETIC OIL FOR BETTER USE. Auto transfer case works well for 4x4 use. Drag to get in neutral. BUT THE AUTO SELECT DIAL FOR 4X4 IS EASY TO USE. THE MANUAL BUTTONS ON SIX SPEED TRANSMISSION WORK WELL TOO. HOWEVER THE MANUAL BUTTON HOLDS A LOW GEAR IF SELECTED WHEN YOU ENTER BACK ON HIGHWAY AT HIGH SPEED IN LOW GEAR ASSUMING AUTOMATIC STILL. THOUGH ON HILLS ,THE MANUAL BUTTON WORKS TERRIFIC WITH THE GEARS USE. FANTASTIC STEREO AND SPEAKERS. WIDE TURN, BUT OKAY. MINE IS REASONABLE ON GAS. IT IS OK FOR LOAD TOO. Really a very reliable comfortable truck.
A Home Run
I got lucky a month ago and found a 10,000 mile used 2010 black Silverado LTZ with every option at less than market price. My 1998 4Runner was still running good, but not enough guts to pull my boat. This is the truck i've always wanted and couldn't be more happy with all of the features. The 4Runner consistently (without boat) got 18 mpg, now I get 15-18 for the tank. The ride is awesome, the heated seats are the envy of my wife, and the look is the best on the market in my opinion. Yes, I'd do it again. Have not pulled the boat yet, but have no doubt it will do just fine. I plan on keeping this one around for a while. I've owned Fords before, but probably not again after this one.
V6 Truck, no way.
V6 and 4 speed auto are a very good match up and smooth performance. Towing up 6500 pounds is smooth and straight. This work truck platform is matched very well with the V6 and is a quick and responsive drive on the expressway. Granted it is not as quick as a V8, it does cruise easily at 75 to 80 on the E-way with no issues. Cruise control is an appreciated option on those 400 mile trips from Detroit to Illinois. This is an excellent basic truck, just what I prefer. Chrome package adds to the clean style and lines.
My last Cheverolet
I have a 2010 with 88,000 miles. Rear wheel oil seal started leaking at 60,000, Both front wheel bearing out now. $ 1100.00 repair. Brake light switch has gone out twice. Gas mileage poor highway and city 20/13. Chevy has gone backwards on this model. The transmission shifts continuously at the slightest hill. Puling a 12' boat (1000 lb) and the highway mileage goes to under 15. My 2005 Silverado went 250,000 miles with NO repairs , other than brakes , oil, and filters, and got 21/17 MPG. Now (4/2017) the transmission has started shuddering when it changes gears. ( An indication of a transmission repair) . Troubles just keep piling up!!
poor mpg
My truck says the estimated mileage is 15 city / 21 hwy I drive normal and my mpg highway is 16 mpg and city 12 this has been my worst truck in fuel consumption, you can even see a dirty black tailpipe, dealer says, if it does not show codes it is fine it drives great and I like it except the mpg and no dic switch for a Lt I guess as not to scare us for the estimated mileage it was going to show honestly, if I had known of this poor mpg I would still be buying ford trucks, they always gave about 19 to 23 mpg my wife love it and at the same time hate it because it didn't came with running boards like all my other Fords other than that it is a great truck with poor mpg
