Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Throttle Body failed 2 times in 3 years slamamama15 , 02/18/2013 26 of 27 people found this review helpful We purchased this truck brand new Oct 2009 with the heavy duty towing package Z71 4x4. We had to put a new engine in the truck Oct 2010, after that problems continued. Dec 2010 the throttle body failed as I was driving down the highway, Stablizer, engine light, traction, lights flashed, door locks when crazy and just stopped in the middle of the interstate. Yesterday 2.17.2013 it proceeded to do it again on the interstate. Second time in 50,000 miles we have had to replace the throttle body on our fairly new truck. We have other problems including 3 window motors, mirror, rough idling, & transamission rough when switching gears. All the work has bene done at the dealers Report Abuse

Last Truck I will need to buy lrdillon , 01/06/2015 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 22 of 24 people found this review helpful I bought this truck used with 60K miles. I now have over 90K. I have only replaced the battery and tires. Runs like a dream so far, tows great and very comfortable. Hope to baby this for the rest of my life, I just retired. With regular maintenance I have had no mechanical problems with a small V8. Report Abuse

Enjoying my time with my 09 greg graham , 06/26/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I've had my LTZ for 13 months and have been generally pleased. Mine is loaded with every option but the NAV. I have been pleased with the overall quality thus far with no issues to note. I'm averaging 15.5 mpg which is great for this vehicle. I love the dash lay out with wood inserts. I do wish the Bose system was a center point system but as it is I'm enjoying it. The 5.3 has good power. I've added so much aftermarket to the truck to enhance my ride. 6 in running boards, mud guards,bug deflector, lift kit for the front (I hated the lower front end) now it looks level across the entire truck,rear wheel well liners, recon light bar for under tailgate, db exhaust system(cool)under seat storage etc. Report Abuse

2009 Chevy Lemon pavehwk , 11/06/2011 17 of 22 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck new with 500 miles on it. Now I have 19500 miles on the truck and I am having the engine pulled out due to a bad design. I went in for some minor body work (2nd bow tie) and the check engine light came on. The oil pressure was all over the board. I had 1000 miles before it need it next oil change. So while i was in there i had them do a oild change. I was told that there was a 1 1/2 quarts of oil left in the block. I was then told that they need to put a baffel in the bottom of the pan. This was after taking the truck in 4 times to do an oil consuption check (it failed). I had to wait to get fixed due to having 5 other trucks getting the samething done. Report Abuse