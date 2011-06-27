  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Silverado 1500
5(37%)4(32%)3(10%)2(16%)1(5%)
3.8
19 reviews
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,119 - $5,440
Used Silverado 1500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2006 Chevy Silverado 4WD WT 4.8L

Oakhiller, 04/18/2008
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Great truck! I have owned many Chevy trucks and this is the best one so far! I definitely prefer the V8. Better gas mileage and power than the 4.3L V6. Fit and build flawless. Sure footed in ice and snow.

Report Abuse

Pretty Darn Good

UTTRUCKGUY, 05/12/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The truck is very solid. It has a smooth ride, quiet automatic transmission, and nice extras like automatic headlights, dual zone climate control and chrome front bumper. The seats are comfortable, but it definately needs a fold down arm rest. The stereo is ok. The interior is plain but clean looking and fits the simplicity of the work truck. I would upgrade to the V8 even though I have consistantly gotten 18 mpg with the V6. I opted for cruise control and a CD player. It is worth the extra money to get custom cloth seats and tinted windows as well. For the price, you really can't beat the quality.

Report Abuse

Glad I went Chevy

silvy, 11/23/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I just purchased this truck, still on the first tank of gas. Traded a 2004 chevy with 39K miles and got $6000 less than I paid. $6000 for 39000 miles is not bad, never a days trouble either. Better than the $10000 less offered to my friend for his one year old Titan with 23000 miles by the Nissan dealer. So much for the the so called great resale value of the imports. This 2006 drives like a dream. Smooth, powerful, quiet, and comfortable. Everything I could ask for.

Report Abuse

Safety issues -Airbag will not inflate!

lovesub, 05/17/2014
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Some power to toll and haul stuff

Report Abuse

"Heartbeat of America"

Dusty, 01/15/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This Chevy truck has the 5.3 liter V8- more fun than I could have imagined- and is the replacement for a 2005 Chevy Silverado that I totalled on my way to work when a 2500# cow decided to cross the road in front of me. It was all about 2 seconds of ABS; 1 second of airbag and I walked away with minor bruises. You bet I got another Chevy truck ( more bells and whistles this time) and I can pound up any of the mountain roads around here without breaking a sweat. Quiet, comfortable for long drives; avg. mpg 20 - sweet truck and a definite "keeper".

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale

Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles