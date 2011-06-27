Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
2006 Chevy Silverado 4WD WT 4.8L
Great truck! I have owned many Chevy trucks and this is the best one so far! I definitely prefer the V8. Better gas mileage and power than the 4.3L V6. Fit and build flawless. Sure footed in ice and snow.
Pretty Darn Good
The truck is very solid. It has a smooth ride, quiet automatic transmission, and nice extras like automatic headlights, dual zone climate control and chrome front bumper. The seats are comfortable, but it definately needs a fold down arm rest. The stereo is ok. The interior is plain but clean looking and fits the simplicity of the work truck. I would upgrade to the V8 even though I have consistantly gotten 18 mpg with the V6. I opted for cruise control and a CD player. It is worth the extra money to get custom cloth seats and tinted windows as well. For the price, you really can't beat the quality.
Glad I went Chevy
I just purchased this truck, still on the first tank of gas. Traded a 2004 chevy with 39K miles and got $6000 less than I paid. $6000 for 39000 miles is not bad, never a days trouble either. Better than the $10000 less offered to my friend for his one year old Titan with 23000 miles by the Nissan dealer. So much for the the so called great resale value of the imports. This 2006 drives like a dream. Smooth, powerful, quiet, and comfortable. Everything I could ask for.
Safety issues -Airbag will not inflate!
Some power to toll and haul stuff
"Heartbeat of America"
This Chevy truck has the 5.3 liter V8- more fun than I could have imagined- and is the replacement for a 2005 Chevy Silverado that I totalled on my way to work when a 2500# cow decided to cross the road in front of me. It was all about 2 seconds of ABS; 1 second of airbag and I walked away with minor bruises. You bet I got another Chevy truck ( more bells and whistles this time) and I can pound up any of the mountain roads around here without breaking a sweat. Quiet, comfortable for long drives; avg. mpg 20 - sweet truck and a definite "keeper".
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 1500
Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner