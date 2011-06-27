Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

2006 Chevy Silverado 4WD WT 4.8L Oakhiller , 04/18/2008 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Great truck! I have owned many Chevy trucks and this is the best one so far! I definitely prefer the V8. Better gas mileage and power than the 4.3L V6. Fit and build flawless. Sure footed in ice and snow. Report Abuse

Pretty Darn Good UTTRUCKGUY , 05/12/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The truck is very solid. It has a smooth ride, quiet automatic transmission, and nice extras like automatic headlights, dual zone climate control and chrome front bumper. The seats are comfortable, but it definately needs a fold down arm rest. The stereo is ok. The interior is plain but clean looking and fits the simplicity of the work truck. I would upgrade to the V8 even though I have consistantly gotten 18 mpg with the V6. I opted for cruise control and a CD player. It is worth the extra money to get custom cloth seats and tinted windows as well. For the price, you really can't beat the quality.

Glad I went Chevy silvy , 11/23/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I just purchased this truck, still on the first tank of gas. Traded a 2004 chevy with 39K miles and got $6000 less than I paid. $6000 for 39000 miles is not bad, never a days trouble either. Better than the $10000 less offered to my friend for his one year old Titan with 23000 miles by the Nissan dealer. So much for the the so called great resale value of the imports. This 2006 drives like a dream. Smooth, powerful, quiet, and comfortable. Everything I could ask for.

Safety issues -Airbag will not inflate! lovesub , 05/17/2014 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Some power to toll and haul stuff