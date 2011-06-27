Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 SS Consumer Reviews

Love My SS Armando Pagan , 12/24/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am on the road in my truck an average of 4 hours a day. I am a very hard driver and the truck has been at wide open throttle since the day it left the dealership. There is now 53000 miles on my truck and I am extremely impressed by the way the truck is holding up. I have had many vehicles that had to be discarded becuase of my driving habits. This one is a keeper! Report Abuse

Great SS Jim and Pam , 11/02/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This vehicle is fun to drive! The performance and handling is great. We have gone on long trips with it. It is very comfortable and easy to drive. We owned a 96 Impala SS and the Silverado SS is the best. It is an all weather and versatile vehicle. It is close to the GMC C3. However is has more standard features. We love it. We have been looking for a vehicle like this for a long time. Great job Chevrolet.

Silverado SS dcairns , 04/02/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Rather pricey, but it has every gadget in the Chevy parts bin. The only thing missing is excess power I wanted. Sadly that is still Ford's domain. There is plenty of power, great cornering and AWD for sure traction. The ride is firm but smooth and generally comfortable. There is a harmonic bouncing on some concrete freeways. Cab noise is very low. The rear view mirror is a bit low for me, blocking forward view at the horizon line. The sun visor in the side position, blocks too much of my view left. The truck has a solid feel to it and I have found no flaws in the exterior metal work or paint. The styling is well suited for the SS and looks great.

Fun to Drive bryan Sipes , 12/07/2003 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This truck is fun to drive. Just watching someones head turn as it goes by is a reassuring feeling that you bought a good truck. The handling and performace are excellent with the lowerd suspension and the 345 hp, 6.0 liter.