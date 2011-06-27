Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

2003 Z71 2DR llogan , 08/16/2010 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Have had this 2003 Z71 2-dr since new. It currently has 134,000 miles. No complaints about reliability with just basic maintenance. Original tires only lasted about 40,000 miles. Replacements have lasted about 80,000 so far. Only parts that have broken on me are two rear U-joints,water pump seal seeps, and the battery died after 7 years. Clunking noise from steering column is a little annoying, but apparently common for this model. Under-body rust is a problem even though I regularly wash the underside of the truck. 4x4 system has been rock solid in snow, ice, mud, you name it. Tows/hauls with no problems although trailer brakes highly recommended for heavy loads/high speeds. Report Abuse

I drive it like I stole it Ed , 05/03/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I'm a contractor in Northern Vermont and this is my work truck. Cost 21k new w/ auto 4wd and air. 185,000 miles of merciless beating and still running hard. Work cap full of tools and ladders weigh enough to need helper springs just to get it to ride normal, and I keep this kind of weight in it 24/7. I regularly tow my dual axle dump trailer full of construction debris, and the 4.8 liter does fine. The thing eats brakes, but Chevy does make a 3/4 ton. The paint is peeling a little where there are dents or scrapes, but no real rust-the galvanize is holding up well. The steering clunk was fixed under warranty and I've spent about $3k on repairs and maintenance Report Abuse

Good, reliable truck robis , 09/14/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had my truck for about 55,000 miles. I purchased it certified used about 3 yrs ago. I am about to turn 100,000 miles and the only problems I have had with it is a dead battery and a broken power window motor. The truck runs well and is ultra reliable. I wish the fuel economy was better (I think I get around 14 mpg). I feel like I will get another 100,000 miles out of it before it needs to be replaced. "American" car companies build trucks well...its what they do best in my opinion. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another Chevy or GM truck again, but I would aim for an extended cab for the extra room and convenience. Overall, I have been very happy with my purchase & recommend it. Report Abuse

Great Potential Champ , 12/30/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've actually driven two identical 2003Silverados & had same problem with both. While taking a 6 hour road trip the first truck died just 4 hours into the trip & 300+ miles on the odometer. Dealers were unable to find the problem so I was towed 4 different times w/in 10 days. Second vehicle didn't die but hesitated & I knew there was trouble. Few days later truck died turns out if you wait 15 min it starts up again before dying again 5 min later. I got towed once again but dealer appears to have found problem. Hoping that was the problem. Note:Dealer that fixed it wasnt same one that sold it. Report Abuse