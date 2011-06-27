  1. Home
Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Service for 14 Years

Great Service for 14 Years, 06/23/2016
2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

We purchase a 2002 truck new and we still have this truck, looks like new inside and out. What's great about this truck is, I drive it to work everyday and I have 340,000 +miles and we have never touched the motor!!! Feel safe to drive it anywhere and drives like the day we purchase it. Thanks to all who had a hand on the build and proud to drive a Chevy !!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2002 Chev Silverado

gavin carrigan, 03/31/2016
2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Love EVERYTHING about this vehicle and miss it dearly. Totaled on 3-31-2016 because some people don't pay attention/drive and text. Would love to have this vehicle back. Much nicer than my 2007 version. '02 totaled out still valued at $9500 from adjuster. Total shame too because she had atleast another 100k left in her. Shame.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great truck!

Carl Shepard Jr., 01/16/2017
2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Got it used, have had it for almost a year. I've only put about 6k miles on it. So far so good. Only fault that I have are 2 things. The seats set down too low. It feels as if your in a great big truck while driving making it hard to judge the front. I think the torsion bars are wore plum out bc when I turn wheels & hit bumps it sounds as if it's gonna fall apart. I'm a mechanic so everything else is sound. But hey, with 226,000 miles can't really complain. I'd say in its day it was a top of the line truck. Good power. Transmission shifts flawlessly. I'm gonna see if I can get 300,000 on it. Lol. Update: it’s been a few months since my review. I changed the torsion bars bushings & it seemed to fix the problem. Now when I make turns it’s like a normal truck. I’ve had a few problems with rusted out shock mount on the rear but I got all that lined out as well. Overall, one of the best trucks I’ve ever owned. Dependable, rides good, 4x4 works like it should, good power, handles good. Can’t really complain seeing that it’s got 235,000 miles now!

Technology
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

They Should Still Make Tricks Like This

Tim, 05/05/2018
2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

While the new Chevy motors have myriad issues with the AFM and excessive oil consumption, and Ford had their cam phaser issues, the old Chevy 4.3 just keeps running and running. It may be low tech, but it gets reasonable gas mileage and is very reliable and what more could you ask for in a truck?

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2002 silverado - none better . .

patrick r. enck, 07/11/2018
2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Purchased new and well cared for. This is an outstanding pickup that probably will go another 100.000 miles on top of its 300,000 miles at this point. only major work ever done is a new transmission 50,000 miles ago when it was repainted.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles