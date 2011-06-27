Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

LOVE THIS TRUCK!!!! rick1733 , 08/08/2013 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Bought a 2002 Chevy Silverado in 2004. It had 39,000 miles on it. I was a bit nervous I was paying too much but I was betting the engine would make my deal a sweet one. I've got a bit over 230,00 miles on it now. It'll be ten years ago this fall I bought it. NEVER had an issue. NOT one. Had to have the fuel injection-stuff cleaned out at about 185k miles... that kinda sucked but I guess it comes with 'maintenance'. Look'n for a vehicle for my twin sons. Seems every vehicle I look up, including this truck, someone has had transmission issues. I felt compelled to write a review on my Chevy. NO ISSUES. EVERRR!!! God Bless this TRUCK!!! Report Abuse

best truck anyone could own nicke123 , 12/04/2014 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have driven many truck ford dodge and Nissan but this truck is always going to be number one in my book all my other trucks kept breaking down after one haul of hay or one pull of my horse trailer it just quit on me I put more in my other trucks then this one ford and dodge don't run very well I'm just saying that my point of view this is the best truck ever and when I go mudding in this truck it doesn't struggle like my old ones did.

Perfect truck owenwrico , 09/20/2012 12 of 13 people found this review helpful This truck is great for any young teenager looking for a first truck. If you want something fun fast with good handling then this is your truck. Sure it may have a little clunk in the transmission buut eh a little issue.

208K and Keeps on going TC , 03/15/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought from surveying company with 205K. Truck plowed through mud and snow till I got it. Runs perfect. Shifts like it should and engine, tranny and rear are all original. Everything works and nothing squeaks. Great truck, nothing fancy - manual windows and locks and bench seats but its comfortable, quiet for a truck and goes great in mud and snow. Company I bought from routinely runs 6-8 of these all to 200K plus and they love 'em.