Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Silverado 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V8
Combined MPG151715
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg15/21 mpg13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/468.0 mi.510.0/714.0 mi.338.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.34.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG151715
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm285 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.8 l4.3 l4.8 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 5200 rpm200 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV8V6V8
Turning circleno50.4 ft.no
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.no38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.no61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.no33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.no66.3 in.
Measurements
Length227.6 in.246.7 in.227.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.4500 lbs.7000 lbs.
Curb weight5485 lbs.5318 lbs.5485 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.6400 lbs.6400 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.10.0 in.10.0 in.
Height73.9 in.70.8 in.73.9 in.
Maximum payload1779.0 lbs.2368.0 lbs.1779.0 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.157.5 in.143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.78.5 in.78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
no
Interior Colors
  • Blue
  • Medium Oak
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
  • Graphite
  • Medium Oak
no
