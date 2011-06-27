  1. Home
Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Silverado 1500 Classic
Overview
$33,280
$33,280
$25,915
$25,915
$23,940
$23,940
Engine TypeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V6
Combined MPG151616
Total Seating666
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$33,280
$33,280
$25,915
$25,915
$23,940
$23,940
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesnono
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$33,280
$33,280
$25,915
$25,915
$23,940
$23,940
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg14/19 mpg14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/442 mi.476.0/646.0 mi.364.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.34.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG151616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleaded
Engine
$33,280
$33,280
$25,915
$25,915
$23,940
$23,940
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l5.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5200 rpm295 hp @ 5200 rpm195 hp @ 4600 rpm
Valves161612
Base engine typeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V6
Turning circleno50.4 ft.46.6 ft.
Safety
$33,280
$33,280
$25,915
$25,915
$23,940
$23,940
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesnono
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$33,280
$33,280
$25,915
$25,915
$23,940
$23,940
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
4 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
$33,280
$33,280
$25,915
$25,915
$23,940
$23,940
overhead console with storageyesnono
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Passenger vanity mirroryesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesnono
Dual zone air conditioningyesyesyes
front reading lightsnoyesyes
Power Feature
$33,280
$33,280
$25,915
$25,915
$23,940
$23,940
Power mirrorsyesnono
2 one-touch power windowsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
$33,280
$33,280
$25,915
$25,915
$23,940
$23,940
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesnono
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
$33,280
$33,280
$25,915
$25,915
$23,940
$23,940
premium clothyesyesyes
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Rear Seats
$33,280
$33,280
$25,915
$25,915
$23,940
$23,940
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.33.7 in.33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.66.3 in.66.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyesyes
Measurements
$33,280
$33,280
$25,915
$25,915
$23,940
$23,940
Maximum cargo capacity56.9 cu.ft.nono
Length227.7 in.249.0 in.230.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.7800 lbs.7900 lbs.
Curb weight4947 lbs.4899 lbs.4627 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.6400 lbs.6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.8.0 in.
Height73.9 in.70.8 in.71.2 in.
Maximum payload1253 lbs.1501 lbs.1573 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.157.5 in.143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.78.5 in.78.5 in.
Front trackno65.0 in.65.0 in.
Angle of approachno25.4 degrees25.4 degrees
Angle of departureno27.5 degrees27.5 degrees
Rear trackno66.0 in.66.0 in.
Colors
$33,280
$33,280
$25,915
$25,915
$23,940
$23,940
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Green, Woodland (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
  • Tan - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Green - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Tan, cloth
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, vinyl
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Tan, cloth
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, vinyl
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$33,280
$33,280
$25,915
$25,915
$23,940
$23,940
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
chrome alloy wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P275/55R20 tiresyesnono
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnono
chrome steel wheelsnoyesyes
P245/70R17 tiresnoyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
$33,280
$33,280
$25,915
$25,915
$23,940
$23,940
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesnono
solid axle rear suspensionyesnono
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionnoyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer barnoyesyes
Warranty
$33,280
$33,280
$25,915
$25,915
$23,940
$23,940
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
